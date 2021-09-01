Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston is excited about his team’s upcoming game against Sunbright for a specific reason: numbers.
“This will be the first game that we play a team that has a similar roster size as us, so I think that will be an advantage for us,” Edmiston told The Daily Times.
The Cherokees (0-2) will open Region 2-1A play Friday against the Tigers (1-0), who won their season-opener over Cosby, 53-24.
Sunbright didn’t play last week.
“I think we match up well with (Sunbright),” Edmiston said. “They’re like us where most of their guys are starting offense, defense and play a lot of special teams.
“Against Boyd Buchanan, they had a defensive starter, an offensive starter and then their twos and threes were playing special teams, so that really hurt us in the conditioning aspect of that game. And Oneida had close to 50 guys dressed out.”
Greenback is looking to break out of a rough stretch to start the season.
After being ran off the field by Boyd Buchanan, 63-0, in the opener, the Cherokees let what would have been Edmiston’s first win with the team slip through their grasp last week.
“The seniors have really stepped up,” Edmiston said. “They did a good job that first game of keeping everybody positive and keep working and playing hard. So the team’s attitude is really good.
“I know we’re 0-2 and that’s not how we wanted to start, but I’m very pleased with how they’ve come to work everyday and they stay positive and they stay together as a team.”
Edmiston said the Cherokees responded well in practice this week, focusing more on fundamentals and cleaning up mental mistakes than specifically beating Sunbright.
“Last week, we just made too many mistakes,” Edmiston said. “They played a really good game. The defense played lights-out the whole game, shut down a lot of (Oneida’s) total yards and caused some turnovers in the first half.
“And they just had a young mistake right before half that gave up a touchdown, and that hurt us. Then the offense fumbled twice in the second half. So they know that we’ve got to clean up a lot of things, and that was a game that we easily could have won if we didn’t make those mistakes.”
