CHATTANOOGA — As Greenback’s players and coaches met on the sideline after the first quarter expired Friday, with Boyd Buchanan holding a 13-point lead, there was still plenty of optimism for the Cherokees.
Their defense started the game on a positive note, recovering a fumble on the Buccaneers’ third offensive play. Though Greenback had since allowed two touchdowns, it seemed prepared to give its foe a fight across the next three periods.
That wouldn’t happen.
A 35-point explosion by Boyd Buchanan in the second quarter made it a running clock affair after halftime, and Greenback was never able to recover in a 62-0 season-opening loss in Chattanooga.
It was the worst kind of deja vu for the Cherokees (0-1), who displayed the same struggles in maintaining momentum that hurt them last season.
“I thought, at the beginning of the game, this team was more focused and ready to play,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “I thought the defense, (in) the first quarter, played really hard, got some stops, forced a turnover. Really proud (of) how we started the game based on last season, but then kind of fell apart in the second quarter.
“So that’s something that plagued us a little last year where things start going bad and we’ve got to face the adversity and start making plays.”
Those first two touchdowns for Boyd Buchanan (1-0), led by former Alcoa coach Gary Rankin, came via a 2-yard run by Jaylon Sanderfer and an 8-yard carry by Matthew Stone. Greenback went three-and-out in each of its first-quarter drives, the fourth of which bled into the second quarter.
The ineffectiveness continued the entire game for the Cherokees, as they finished with minus-5 offensive yards on 37 plays. On their 27 rushing attempts, they had minus-6 yards.
Though junior quarterback Caden Lawson completed half of his 10 pass attempts, he had just one yard through the air and was constantly under duress behind an outmatched offensive line, tallying -13 rushing yards.
“(Lawson) did a good job of trying to make plays,” Edmiston said. “He didn’t have a lot of time with the quick game. Even when they were bringing just a few men, they were getting by our line. He couldn’t do a whole lot at that time, but he stayed positive and he was a good leader.
“He never once said anything negative to the O-line, and you really want to see that with your quarterback. You want to see him take the hits and just get up, get ready for the next play. So he’s going to have a good year for us.”
During their massive second quarter, the Buccaneers scored in a myriad of ways, including a 75-yard punt return touchdown, a 55-yard rushing score by freshman tailback David Green, the return of a blocked punt into the end zone and two touchdown passes by sophomore quarterback Houston Hicks.
All the while, the Cherokees offense struggled.
“The second quarter was not a good quarter for us,” Edmiston said. “We’ve got to be more mentally tough. Offense, you’ve got to get first downs. They are a very aggressive defense.”
With the Buccaneers ahead 48-0 entering the third quarter, both teams played reserves in the final two periods. Boyd-Buchanan’s last two touchdowns came on a 58-yard pass from Jacob Hutchenson to Devin Shannon in the third period and a 7-yard run by Tavo Davis in the fourth.
Greenback had a chance to score late with Lawson back in and the ball in Boyd Buchanan territory, but he threw an interception on what would be the Cherokees’ final offensive play.
Boyd Buchanan finished with 359 yards on 25 plays, including 223 rushing yards on 19 carries.
Greenback will strive to fare better in its home opener, when it hosts Oneida on Aug. 26 at Cooper Field.
“I thought the leaders did a good job this week in practice, getting them to not be intimidated by a big, fast team, especially how we started the year last year,” Edmiston said. “Wasn’t happy with (the) second quarter. The second half, both sides were playing some young kids.
“You can’t fall apart right before halftime like we did when you played hard for the first quarter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.