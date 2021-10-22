GREENBACK — Ethan Edmiston owned up to his mistake as soon as his team surrounded him in the postgame huddle.
Greenback senior quarterback Micah Franklin tossed a touchdown to Kooper Williams to pull the Cherokees within a point with less than a minute remaining and Edmiston did not hesitate to keep the offense on the field and go for the win.
Greenback lined up in a jumbo package featuring junior Braden Matoy in the backfield that was responsible for a touchdown and two-point conversion earlier. Midway called a timeout, and Edmiston made a slight adjustment — one that he would have liked to avoid in hindsight.
Franklin faked the handoff to Matoy and charged forward to the left of the center but was stopped short of the goal line to seal a 29-28 loss to Midway on Friday at Cooper Field.
“We’ve struggled with kicking PATs the last few weeks, so we were going to go for the win either way,” Edmiston told The Daily Times. “We just needed a better play call. Once they saw what we lined up in, we adjusted what hole we were running to, but we should have made a better play call after that timeout.
“That’s on us as coaches because the kids played a great game. They played good enough to win. I just hate that it comes down to that last two-point conversion there.”
Greenback (3-5, 3-2 Region 2-1A) was put in a must-score position after Midway (6-2, 3-2) converted on a fourth-and-10 that was actually the fifth play of that set of downs.
Midway rushed for a loss of three and then both teams committed offsetting personal fouls after the play was whistled dead. The officials placed the ball at the spot of the first-down play but never called for the down marker to be updated.
Midway quarterback Emmett Hegland made the most of the extra down, finding Caleb Goodman in the back of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown.
“We were arguing on the sideline because they kept first down after we got that sack, and we didn’t really get an answer,” Edmiston said. “It’s hard to stop somebody on five downs. It’s tough for our kids.”
Greenback did not let the adversity affect it.
Landon Clifford rumbled into Midway territory with a 13-yard run. Two plays later, Franklin hit Connor James for a 14-yard gain and then found Williams in the back of the end zone. The Cherokees called on their senior quarterback to win the game with 47 seconds remaining, but he could not power his way over the goal line.
“The kids played their guts out,” Edmiston said. “They had some big drives when we need to get points. I’m very proud of them for getting into the end zone like they did. I just wish they could have come out with a win.”
The loss takes the Cherokees out of the running for the No. 2 seed out of Region 2-1A, meaning it will travel for whomever their first-round opponent it is. However, Greenback still has reason to be confident as the postseason nears.
“We really wanted a home game, but we’re down four starters right now,” Edmiston said. “We get two of them back next week, so we’re going to be a lot healthier come the playoffs.
“It was one of our goals to get a home playoff game, but the way our kids are fighting, hopefully come the first round of the playoffs we’ll be the beat team we’ve been all year.”
