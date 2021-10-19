ONEIDA — Oneida showed emphatically Tuesday evening that the best defense was a good offense.
The Lady Indians controlled the ball and the tempo to walk off Huffman Field as 5-1 victors over Greenback in the Region 2-A semifinals.
The win moves Oneida (11-7) into the region finals while ending the season of the Lady Cherokees (8-6-1).
Oneida scored just once in the first half but the relentless movement into the Greenback penalty area eventually produced more opportunities in the second and the Lady Indians cashed in with four more goals in the final 40 minutes.
The first goal, which came 10 minutes in, seemed too easy.
Oneida’s Alexea Jones stole a short Greenback pass behind the center circle and dribbled without being marked straight downfield. The Greenback defenders retreated back but never stopped the junior forward’s progress, and Jones rammed a low line-drive past solo keeper Brooke McConnell.
“That first one was a bit of a breakdown on our back line,” Greenback coach Rob Fox told The Daily Times. “They got the ball through our back line, which normally has been very strong. I think that’s where we were just not used to their speed.”
The Oneida attack remained in control but failed to score again before halftime despite outshooting Greenback heavily, with a 6-3 edge in shots-on-goal. Many other solid scoring opportunities ended with shots sailing wide or high.
Greenback’s best chance came early in the half when a counter-attack produced a corner kick, but the Lady Cherokees kick went straight into the near nets with no play to make.
Oneida controlled offensive possession steadily through the second half as well and ended up with 15 total shots-on-goal compared to seven for Greenback.
Aliyah Douglas gave Oneida a comfortable lead with two goals scored at the 57th and 65th minutes. The junior striker first found net with a corner kick placed high and just in front of the near post. McConnell made a play but the speed and spin of the ball led it to carom off the keeper’s hands and drop down inside the goal line.
Eight minutes later, Douglas scored again after a long cross from Caroline Keeton, who then tallied her own goal with a short header from a scrum directly in front of the Lady Cherokees goal.
Greenback finally found the scoreboard on a physical effort from Madison Graves with seven minutes left. Isabella Belcher passed the ball into the middle from near the Greenback bench before Graves took it in and, though well-marked, outmuscled her defender and struck a low liner, finally defying keeper Ayla Sims to avert the shutout.
The momentum shift was short-lived, as less than two minutes later, Oneida got its final goal from a shot off the foot of Claire Burress.
Oneida was continuously successful in bringing the ball down on the wings and pushing it inside.
“Their speed was more than we could handle,” Fox said. “I think we had trouble marking them inside. We defended the outside well but they kept getting those crosses off, so that’s a breakdown on our part.”
Fox noted that the Greenback season has ended at this same juncture for several years.
“It’s a strength (to be in the region tournament) and shows the strength of our team that we’ve gotten here every year, but we’ve got to find a way to get over this hump and move past this point,” Fox said.
Despite the loss, Belcher was proud of what she saw from her team this season.
“I think we had a really good year,” Belcher said. “We really tried to focus on connecting passes and really communicating with each other, making sure we know what we’re going to do and have each others’ backs. I think we really executed that well this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.