ROAN MOUNTAIN — What Greenback did on the field Friday was a microcosm of what it did all season.
The Cherokees fought through adversity at Cloudland, making explosive plays at times, but making more mistakes than success could overcome. That was how Greenback took close losses in the regular season and it was how the season ended in the first round of the playoffs.
Using a physical running attack and consistent scoring, Cloudland downed Greenback, 42-24, to move into the second round.
“Tonight, the kids’ effort was there,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “I thought they were ready to play. The big thing was the line of scrimmage. This was a power-run team and we knew, to win that game, you’ve got to stop the run attack.”
With senior Micah Franklin out due to injury, sophomore Kooper Williams started at quarterback for Greenback (3-7) and impressed, completing 14 of 26 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown.
Senior Braden Matoy also helped carry Greenback, toting the ball 12 times for 64 yards. He also added a touchdown catch.
While Greenback’s offense had its moments, Cloudland’s stayed consistent. Caleb Sluder and Seth Birchfield both ran for touchdowns in the first quarter, with Birchfield’s going for 71 yards on the first play of the second drive for the Highlanders (10-1).
The Cherokees responded aptly to another Birchfield scoring run in the second quarter. After getting the ball in prime field position when a hurried Cloudland punter shanked his kick, Greenback’s offense capitalized as Williams threw to Matoy for a 17-yard touchdown and then to Connor James for the 2-point conversion.
Two more Cloudland rushing touchdowns, one each from Sluder and Birchfield, saw the Highlanders go up 36-8 by halftime.
“We made adjustments,” Edmiston said. “We tried to bring a lot of guys, but they won the line of scrimmage up front and that was the difference.”
On Greenback’s first drive of the second half, Williams threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Michael Payne, then again connected with James for the two-point conversion.
The Highlanders needed three plays to respond, getting a 42-yard carry by Birchfield,. Greenback’s own attack struggled, echoing those mistakes.
The Cherokees couldn’t muster enough offense to get back in the game, and Williams’ 2-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter was a moot point.
Williams threw an interception on Greenback’s final drive, and staying with its staple, Cloudland ran the ball three times to end the night.
“Love these kids and they played their tails off,” Edmiston said. “They played four quarters and fought to the end. Love how they compete. We’re a young team, but I’m really proud of them.”
In Edmiston’s first season at the program’s helm, Greenback won three games, but notched a 3-3 record in Region 2-1A to earn a playoff berth.
The Cherokees’ losses this offseason will include Franklin and Matoy, but their sophomore class, led by Williams, earned valuable experience this season by having to suit up and play in big moments.
“The kids (have been) coming ready to work every week of practice and not getting down on themselves,” Edmiston said. “To have a one-point loss, a two-point loss and a three-point loss all in the same season, that’s pretty tough. They always came back ready to work and play hard.
“It’s a fun group to coach because they’re going to fight and not give up and play for four quarters, so I had a lot of fun coaching these guys. I’m going to miss the seniors; they played their hearts out and they set a good example for our big sophomore class. Hopefully that will help us in the next two years, getting these sophomores all this playing time and good seniors to look up to.”
