MIDWAY — With the season winding down, Greenback found itself without a win on the road as its final away game hit the calendar.
The Cherokees were unable to stay afloat in games away from their home field, losing their four appearances with a combined score of 179-27.
However, this trend was bucked on Friday with a blowout 53-0 win over district rival Midway.
After struggling to stop defenses on the road in multiple games this season, the Cherokees’ defense came alive on a cold night against the Green Wave. Greenback held Midway to just 78 yards on the game while coming away with five turnovers.
“The defense for us has been really solid this year,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston said. “A lot of points that we’ve given up have been off turnovers or bad field positions because of special teams or turning the ball over. They’ve been solid and they had another good game tonight.”
Where Greenback saw most of its yardage was on the ground. Multiple running backs saw action as three different Cherokees scored touchdowns on run plays and six players recorded a rush. The group totaled 277 yards on the ground through 34 attempts.
“We kind of got our run game going last week versus Harriman,” Edmiston said. “We wanted to continue that going with our offensive line improving and our running backs running hard. One thing we really focused on in practice was not turning the ball over. The kids did a really good job of that, moving the ball, getting points without turnovers.”
Edmiston elected to air it out 16 times with 13 of the passes going for completions. Both Caden Lawson and Madden McNeil threw two touchdown passes with the duo combining for 125 yards through the air.
Standing out in the pass game was junior wide receiver Kooper Williams. Williams finished with 59 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions. He also came away with an interception on defense.
“(Williams) played really good,” Edmiston said. “Both sides of the ball, he’s a very explosive player. We just have to find ways to get him the ball more. When he gets the ball he’s very special.”
Edmiston was able to empty his bench and let backups get playing time. The younger unit continued to pile on with the Cherokees scoring a touchdown on every drive of the game besides when letting the clock expire to finish the match.
“I thought every one of the Greenback kids that got in played really hard,” Edmiston said. “They were making plays. They weren’t just happy being out there. They were trying to make a tackle or make a play on offense. Really proud of the young guys on how they played when they got out there.”
Next up for Greenback is its regular season finale against an impressive Oakdale team. The game will act as Senior Night for the Cherokees and play a factor in deciding region standings.
“This next week is a big game for us,” Edmiston said. “It’s nice to get that confidence of a big win tonight. We have to keep that momentum going and improve this next week in practice and be ready for Oakdale.”
