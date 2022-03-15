GREENBACK — Five days had passed between Greenback’s preseason scrimmage against Lenoir City and its season opener versus Harriman at Cooper Field on Tuesday and head coach Rob Fox could see the improvement.
His Cherokees team, coming off of a District 4-A Championship and Class A Sectional berth a year ago, showed promise in its first action of 2022 and Fox used the opportunity to move his roster around on the pitch and try out different looks. Some narrowly missed shots on their part and two early first and second half goals for Harriman, though, helped the Blue Devils win, 2-0.
“We’re playing smarter, we’re playing faster (than we did in the preseason),” Fox told The Daily Times. “We didn’t play fast enough tonight, but we had better ball movement. We have a lot of people in new positions tonight, so we were trying to roll some people into some places that they’re not used to and they did well with that. As a coach, I’m just able to see what we did versus Lenoir City and what we did (against Harriman).”
Greenback (0-1) had its chances to score throughout the first half, taking six shots in the period, most of which were good looks that were either corralled by Harriman keeper Aden Bullock or were just high or wide enough to miss the net.
One sequence with Cherokees’ sophomore Geo Astudillo getting out in front of the Blue Devils’ defense with just Bullock to beat appeared to be the answer Greenback needed following a Michael Mee goal at the 25 minute, 34 second mark that put Harriman (1-0) up 1-0, but his shot in the box went high and over the crossbar.
Later in the half with 16 minutes, 55 seconds to go until the intermission, Noah Pifer was in position for a tying shot that Bullock dove and knocked down to keep Greenback scoreless.
In the second half, the Cherokees doubled their shot selection to out-shoot the Blue Devils, 12-11, for the match, but didn’t come as close to scoring as they had in the first. Harriman managed a little bit of cushion just over a minute into the half with an Andrea Valdellora score that proved to be enough.
The difference in how Greenback shot in both frames came down to another change up in its approach, something Fox wanted to do since it was an early-season matchup.
“We went with a little bit of a different formation in the second half and it was something we weren’t used to,” Fox said. “It was a little unusual for us, but it’s early (in the season), so we figured we’d try some things. The first half was more of our standard formation so I think the boys were a little more comfortable with that and because of that comfort level, they were able to execute a little bit better.
“That probably resulted in a little bit more pressure, but (Harriman) had a really good goalkeeper. We had a couple of opportunities where we probably should have gotten them in. That’s a testament to them. They had a really good stopper.
“But, you know, we were a little slow with our ball movement and we didn’t get the ball to move from left to right like we needed to in certain circumstances. We’re a little bit thin on our bench right now, so some of those things hurt us tonight. It’s early-season jitters, so hopefully we’ll get past some of that.”
Among the bright spots in those changes was sophomore Cade Brown, who stood out in both the Lenoir City scrimmage and Harriman.
“Cade Brown had a really good game,” Fox said. “Against Lenoir City we got outplayed, but he had a fantastic game against them as well. He’s our center-back and he is just a solid player and single-handedly stops a lot of shots himself. He did the same thing tonight.”
