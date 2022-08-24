GREENBACK — Cody Lewis, Cade Stinnett and Luke Morrison have grown up a lot in the last week.
The Greenback freshmen’s varsity football debut was a trial by fire a week ago. The Cherokees were gashed defensively and never established a rhythm on offense in a 62-0 loss at Boyd Buchanan, but the defeat did little to change their approach at practice.
According to Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston, the same effort that earned them starting jobs in Week 1 has been prevalent in the days leading up to the Cherokees’ home opener against Oneida at 7 p.m. Friday on Cooper Field.
“I’m really proud of the kids. They’ve come to practice and work hard every day,” Edmiston told The Daily Times. “Last week, we started three freshmen that earned starting positions and they’re improving each week. Cody Lewis at safety and wide receiver, Cade Stinnett at linebacker and then Luke Morrison on the offensive line, that was a big challenge for them. They stepped up and they’re working hard. We’ve got a lot of young guys improving.
“I’m just really, really proud of this team and how hard they work. We’re focused on getting better every week.”
Greenback (0-1) faces another challenge in Class 2A Oneida. The Indians (0-1) are also coming off of a loss in their season opener, a narrow 28-27 road defeat at Williamsburg (Ky.) last Friday.
Oneida quarterback Caden Rector turned in a strong performance against the Yellow Jackets, finishing 8-of-17 passing for 92 yards and a touchdown and added another 62 yards and a score on the ground.
The Indians lean heavily on their run game, which was an area Greenback struggled to defend against Boyd Buchanan. The Buccaneers amassed 223 yards on 19 carries.
“(Oneida is) big up front,” Edmiston said. “They’ll challenge us in the run game. They’ve got a good running offense, so they’ll challenge our defensive fronts. We’ve got to come ready to play, but our kids are working hard this week. I can’t wait to see them play Friday, especially with their attitude this week.”
The matchup will also be the first time the Cherokees have played on their home turf since last October against Midway. Edmiston hopes being able to play inside the friendly confines of Cooper Field for the first time in 2022 adds some extra motivation.
“The first home game of the year is always real exciting,” Edmiston said. “The kids are excited to play in front of the home crowd and their classmates and all that. We’re looking forward to it.”
