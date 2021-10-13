GREENBACK — For Greenback, the focus hasn’t wavered.
Coming off of a 49-0 loss at Coalfield last week, the Cherokees (2-4, 2-1 Region 2-A) still see the opportunity before them with three region games left to close what has been an up-and-down regular season.
After starting its 2021 campaign 0-2 with losses to Boyd Buchanan and Oneida, Greenback responded with two straight wins, one of which included a 20-14 statement over region rival Oliver Springs before suffering setbacks against Loudon and, most recently, Coalfield.
Despite that, first-year coach Ethan Edmiston has yet to see his team let losses get to them and he credits that to the leadership displayed week in and week out by the six seniors on the Cherokees’ roster.
“The leadership and facing adversity,” Edmiston told The Daily Times. “We’ve had some bad games and some games where, like the Coalfield game, a lot of stuff went wrong and just to be able to come back and be focused and have good practices and still be able to focus on the next week and not let negative things affect how they practice and prepare.”
The focus this week is on Harriman (4-4, 2-2 Region 2-A) where Greenback will travel to play Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Blue Devils and the Cherokees share some similarities, both having scored region wins over Sunbright and Oliver Springs and both struggling in a loss to Coalfield, but where Greenback can challenge opponents on the ground, Harriman does its damage through the air and Edminston is expecting his secondary to be challenged early and often.
“(Harriman) has got some good wide receivers, some tall athletic kids,” Edminston said. “It will be a challenge for us, especially in the secondary. But I think our guys are focused and they’ve done pretty good against the pass all year, so that’s something that Harriman does well. I think upfront, our running game should be good this week. We’re down a lineman, but the kids have been pretty focused and getting better at executing.”
The Cherokees’ signature rushing attack took a hit a week ago, mustering just 18 total yards on the ground on 20 carries.
In fact, that’s been a common theme in three of the Greenback’s four losses.
The Cherokees posted 148 rushing yards in a 34-12 loss to Loudon on Sept. 24, but only 57 yards in their loss to Oneida and 18 yards in a season-opening defeat against Boyd Buchanan.
Some of that can be attributed to health as Greenback has struggled with injuries throughout the season, including to its dynamic quarterback, senior Micah Franklin who ran for nine yards on nine carries last week.
Injuries have also plagued the offensive line for the Cherokees, and they will have at least one starter out on Friday.
Edmiston knows having Franklin back at full strength, along with the leadership and experience on a thin offensive line will go a long way in the Cherokees’ return to dominance out of the backfield.
“It’s kind of still questionable,” Edminston said. “At the end of the Coalfield game, we only had 15 varsity kids that were dressed out so we’re not going to have everybody back, but hopefully Micah is close to 100%. His ankle is still bothering him right now, but we’ve got a couple more days for him to get more healthy.
“We’ve got some young kids that are stepping up this week, but we still have a couple of seniors that are on the offensive line, so I think we’ll be focused and ready to get the running game back on track.”
Being forced to plug in younger players in key positions hasn’t worried Edminston too much, however, which says a lot about a group that has so far made the most of their opportunities and will have plenty more in the Harriman game.
Although it hasn’t been an ideal situation to have to play underclassmen as much as Greenback as head to because of injuries, it’s something that could pay off for the team as the Cherokees look to get healthy for an important final stretch of the season.
“A lot of the young guys have impressed me,” Edmiston said. “After Friday night (versus Coalfield), we had several injuries, and we’ve had young guys step into some starting positions this week and they’ve been focused and are learning. They’ve been doing good with their opportunity there.
“The senior leadership has been good this week, and they know that if we take care of business these last three weeks and keep improving and get some of these kids back from injury that we can be a much stronger team come playoff than we have been this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.