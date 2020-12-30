Two Greenback players were named to the TSWA Class 1A All-State football team on Wednesday after an up-and-down season that saw four of its 12 games be cancelled because of COVID-19.
Senior offensive lineman Colton Alexander and junior linebacker Braden Matoy were selected to the 29-player team.
Alexander earned the honor despite being sidelined for multiple weeks because of contact tracing. His return to the trenches was pivotal in the Cherokees' three-game winning streak to close the regular season — one by COVID forfeit — to notch the program's 11th consecutive postseason berth.
Matoy was a standout for a defense that allowed 15.6 points per game over the final six games it played after surrendering a combined 79 points in its first two games against Loudon and Meigs County.
The TSWA will release its Division II teams on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.