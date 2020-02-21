Greenback's girls basketball team rode strong defense to a District 2-A tournament victory on Friday night.
The Lady Cherokees shutout Washburn in the first quarter en route to a 29-13 semifinal triumph at Cosby High School.
They will face Cosby in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
On Friday, Greenback and Washburn made one bucket apiece in the first half as Greenback took a 7-4 halftime lead.
Anna Morris scored 11 points and Kierra Bishop nine points to lead Greenback.
