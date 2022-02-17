GREENBACK — Defense was key for the Greenback girls in its opening matchup against Oakdale in the semifinals of the District 4-1A Girls basketball Tournament on Thursday.
The No. 1-seeded Lady Cherokees game plan was simple: keep the pressure up and try to force turnovers. The constant defensive pressure proved successful as Greenback cruised to a 60-15 victory over No. 4 Oakdale on Lori Thompson Blankenship Court.
“The past two times we’ve played (Oakdale), we came out really strong with good defense, but in the second half things happened and they were able to inch back up,” Greenback coach Angie Lucier told the Daily Times. “We wanted to play a complete four quarters of tough defense. I’m really proud of our team effort and how we were able to key in on their top scorers. We had a lot of grit on the defensive side of the floor tonight and I’m super proud”
Greenback (15-9) seemed to improve throughout every quarter defensively. The Lady Cherokees were quick to cover the Lady Eagles (6-19) as soon as the ball was inbounded. The relentless coverage was so effective that Oakdale scored just nine points in the first while Greenback put up 17 of their own. Oakdale only mustered 11 points by halftime.
The Lady Cherokees continued their strong defensive outing in the second half leaving the Lady Eagles scoreless in the third and giving up just four points in the fourth.
On the other side of the ball, Greenback excelled at getting open looks. Offensive rebounds were common and allowed their shooters to get plenty of second-chance efforts.
This combined with their ability to pass the ball was key to Greenback’s success.
The Lady Cherokees were comfortable shooting the ball from every spot on the court and converted at the line. The Lady Cherokees finished with 10 3-pointers on the night.
Senior guard Kierra Bishop led the team with 21 points, all of which came from behind the 3-point line. Madison Graves (16 points) and Keri Alexander (15) also scored in double figures.
“We know if you get the win here, you’re going to get to host the region.” Lucier said. “This win super important because our region is really strong. We also got ourselves in a position to play for the district championship, which is really exciting. The past four years we’ve been but always come up short, so were hoping to remedy that this year.”
“We want to keep the same intensity that we had out here today.” Lucier said. “We’re ready to take on whoever we get next.”
Greenback will face No. 2 Harriman for the District 4-1A championship on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.