The Greenback girls basketball team closed its regular season with a 54-38 victory over District 2-A foe Sunbright on Friday.
Junior guard Kierra Bishop tallied a game-high 20 points for the Lady Cherokees (16-8, 6-2 District 2-A) while sophomore forward Keri Alexander tallied 11.
Greenback will face Hancock County in the District 2-A semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Cherokees swept the regular-season series with the Lady Indians, winning by an average margin of 15 points.
