Greenback's girls basketball team hit full throttle early and never let off the gas in a 60-30 home victory over Jellico on Friday night.
The Lady Cherokees (9-6, 4-1 District 2-A) led by 15 points at the end of the first quarter and by 27 points at halftime. They scored 58 points in the first three quarters.
Anna Morris scored 16 points to lead Greenback. Lily Morton added 13 points and Kelsey Lett nine points.
