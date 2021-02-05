MADISONVILLE — With Greenback trailing Sequoyah by two points entering the fourth quarter, coach Angie Lucier urged the Lady Cherokees to practice two virtues.
First, she reminded them to relax. Then, Lucier exhorted the Lady Cherokees to exercise patience.
The Lady Cherokees had an opportunity to earn a signature victory over Sequoyah on Dec. 15, but went scoreless during the game’s final 4:30 and lost by three. Lucier didn’t want them to experience a similar fate against the same foe Friday.
This time, Greenback was the team that finished strong in the final four minutes. The Lady Cherokees scored on back-to-back possessions with two minutes remaining to seize a 3-point lead. The Lady ‘Kees forced two crucial stops on defense and buried critical free throws to grind out a 47-43 win over Sequoyah on the road, earning their first victory against the Lady Chiefs since 2009.
Keri Alexander led Greenback (14-7) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Kierra Bishop and Madison Graves each added 10 points.
“We are ecstatic,” Alexander said. “We came together. We finished the game at the end. We came through and we did our jobs. … It’s always a 100% team effort because everyone has to show up and play their game.”
Alexander and her teammates all made contributions on the defensive end, forcing 15 steals. After allowing 16 points in the first quarter, the Lady Cherokees held Sequoyah to single digits in each of the final three quarters.
In the fourth, the Lady ‘Kees found an offensive rhythm to complement their defense. With Greenback down five, Bishop buried a triple to slice the deficit to 35-33. Lily Morton splashed another trey from the left wing to give Greenback a 38-35 lead with five minutes left.
Sequoyah regained the lead before Alexander caught the ball in the high post and slashed to the rim to score a contested layup. Graves penetrated the lane on the next possession and dished an assist to Alexander to extend Greenback’s lead to 42-39 with two minutes to go. Morton and Macee Tuck both converted from the foul line to seal Greenback’s first win against Sequoyah in more than a decade.
“(This win) was a long time coming,” Lucier said. “I told them that I really appreciate their effort in getting this win. Even though it’s not a district win, it’s a huge boost for us because it’s a bigger school — we aren’t supposed to beat them. Anytime we step up and beat somebody we aren’t supposed to win against, it makes it extra special.”
The Cherokees experienced several of those against Sequoyah. The Chiefs began the game on a 22-2 run and led 33-5 after the first quarter. They rested their starters in the final three quarters. Greenback sophomore Levi Harwell buried six triples to finish with a team-high 21 points.
Belcher was encouraged after Friday’s performance. He believes his young team is improving, even if that wasn’t indicated in the final score.
“There was a point a couple of weeks ago where I told them that we are no longer playing zone just because I feel like it gives you a tendency to be lazy on defense,” Belcher said. “We’ve been working hard on man. Just in two weeks, I can see a huge improvement in their effort on the defensive side of the ball.
“We talked after the game that right now we aren’t very good, and we’ve got to take every positive we can. I thought we played well. We moved the ball a lot better tonight than we have all season. I know they played their JV most of the second half, but still the gap from our district to their district is huge, so I will take that (performance), especially with their effort.”
