GREENBACK — Keri Alexander chased down her own rebound after missing the second of two free throws late in the third quarter.
She dribbled back inside, went up hard and put the ball in at the buzzer to extend the Greenback girls basketball team’s lead to seven heading into the fourth quarter.
Alexander did more than just score. Her hustle play answered a 6-1 Harriman run, providing the spark the Lady Cherokees needed in a 31-22 win at Greenback on Friday to claim the District 4-1A regular season title.
That championship has been a long time coming for Greenback (14-9, 8-0 District 4-1A), who needed to beat Harriman to cap off an undefeated district slate and claim the title. It was the program’s first since 2008.
The play from Alexander summed up how badly the Lady Cherokees wanted it.
“I felt like it was a show of (Alexander’s) attitude and the team’s attitude that we were not going to be denied this district championship,” Greenback coach Angie Lucier told The Daily Times. “The effort was great all night and holding a team like Harriman to (22 points) says a lot for how hard we played on defense and how hard we rebounded. We kept them off the glass, and I felt like we won that battle which was really important to us.”
Madison Graves paced Greenback with 12 points while Alexander finished with eight and Kierra Bishop with six.
Graves hit several key shots in what was largely a defensive battle. Leading by just three in the waning minutes of the first half, she stepped in front of Harriman pass and took the ball to the other end for a layup just before the buzzer to put the Lady Cherokees up five at halftime. Then to open up the third quarter, she knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 22-14.
After Alexander answered the Blue Devils’ run, Harriman didn’t score again until there was just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, which ended up being its only basket in the period.
Lucier put an emphasis on the defensive end, particularly slowing down District 4-1A Player of the Year Addison Oliver. She accounted for a team-high 14 points, but they were hard-earned going up against Mikah Morris.
The rest of the Blue Devils’ roster scored a combined six points.
“(The defense) came to play and they definitely frustrated Harriman,” Lucier said. “You know, whatever they were trying to do just did not work, mainly because of our anticipation. The players that were playing off the ball, obviously we had Mikah Morris on their best player (Addison Oliver) and she was bent on containing her. She really kept her from doing what she normally does.”
Greenback will host the district tournament next week on their home floor, a deserved payoff for a perfect finish in district play and the team is eager to add another year to the banner and put their mark on program history.
“We get to host the tournament here and we’re excited about that,” Lucier said. “That (win) gives us the No. 1 seed outright so it gives us a little extra gratification for how hard these girls worked this season. We’ve been second place every year. On the banners, you can see that it’s been awhile since we’ve put any numbers up there, so the girls are excited.
“They did what we needed to do to win. They know that from now on they’ve got to take it one game at a time.”
Greenback Cherokees 75, Harriman Blue Devils 68: Greenback is a different team than it was at the beginning of the season.
For a measuring stick, look no further than the last time the Cherokees played Harriman before Friday. Greenback lost that meeting by 24 during a nine-game losing skid on Jan. 27.
Just over two weeks later, the Cherokees answered everything the District 4-1A regular season champion Blue Devils threw at them to cap their regular-season slate on a four-game win streak at Greenback School.
It was Harriman’s first loss in district play.
“From the beginning of the season, I’ve talked about coming together and in these past two-and-a-half weeks, they’ve come together,” Greenback coach Shane Belcher told The Daily Times. “It’s a different basketball team. We’ve learned how to win close games, we’ve learned how to finish. Tonight that showed. We didn’t take any silly shots late, we protected the ball as much as we could. I couldn’t be more proud of any team that I’ve been around.”
Greenback (5-17, 2-6 District 4-1A) not only won the game, it didn’t give Harriman (12-12, 7-1) much of a legitimate chance to threaten their lead. The Cherokees hit critical shots time and time again in the second half, providing an answer for Blue Devils forward Jordan McCallum, who scored 34 points.
The Cherokees led wire-to-wire and led by as much as 13 in the second half behind stellar performances from Conner Morton, Riley Hicks and Garrett Giles.
Morton led Greenback in scoring with 26 points while Hicks tallied 18. Even when the Blue Devils made a late push to pull within six after a Nick Pelfrey 3-pointer with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Cherokees didn’t flinch.
Hicks responded on the ensuing possession with a jumper and Morton put the finishing touches on the win by driving inside up against the much bigger McCallum and scoring on a reverse layup to put his team ahead by eight with less than 20 seconds to go.
Greenback’s shot selection has been more evidence of the team’s drastic change. During its losing streak, Belcher cited overshooting from 3-point range and not waiting for the best shot. Against Harriman, the Cherokees were 23-of-36 from the field, doing most of their damage in the paint. That’s a trend Belcher would like to see continue.
“At the beginning of the season, we settled for a lot of 3s,” Belcher said. “I made it a point to show them the stats between our 2-pointers and our 3-pointers, which our 3-pointers were not good. We’ve learned not to settle for 3s and get what we can get. With the point guard we’ve got, we can get anything we want. Big shout out to him, Conner played his guts out and was hurting. There’s a lot of guys that played their guts out that I’m really proud of.”
A win streak could not have come at a better time for Greenback with a district tournament play-in game awaiting them Tuesday at Midway. The confidence within the program right now has them believing they have the experience in big games to make a run.
“(Our confidence right now) is great and I hope we can keep that up Tuesday,” Belcher said. “We got to Midway for a play-in game. I hope we can make a run in the district. I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be a challenge, but I think these guys are ready. I think they know how to play now.”
That confidence took some time to find its way among the players. According to Belcher, who is in his second season at Greenback, it started with buying into a message he has preached since day one and he is now seeing it pay dividends.
“These kids have bought in," Belcher said. “They’ve worked their tail end off. They know we’re going to work our tail end off for them and they’re going to work hard for us. They come to practice ready to listen and ready to learn. This team has grown. I can’t even describe how much they’ve grown. It’s amazing.”
