The Greenback girls basketball team defeated the Tennessee School for the Deaf, 68-6, on Tuesday night in a District 2-A matchup.
The Lady Cherokees (8-8, 5-1) held the Vikings (0-9, 0-5) to zero points in the second and fourth quarters en route to their second straight win.
Four players scored in double figures for Greenback. Kelsey Lett and Mikah Morris led the way with 12 points while Anna Morris and Kierra Bishop each contributed 10.
Greenback will return to action Friday at Hancock County.
