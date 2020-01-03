Greenback's girls basketball team fell behind by double digits in the first half and never got out of the hole in a 45-41 loss to Cosby on Friday night.
The Lady Cherokees outscored Cosby by seven points in the second half, but it wasn't enough.
Anna Morris led Greenback with 22 points, and Kierra Bishop had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
