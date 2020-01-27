The Greenback girls basketball team fell behind early in a 67-38 loss to visiting Tellico Plains on Monday night.
Tellico Plains led by 11 points after the first quarter and led by twice that at halftime.
Kierra Bishop made five 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 17 points for Greenback. Anna Morris added seven points.
