A strong first quarter was not enough for Greenback's girls basketball team Monday night in a 68-45 loss to host Cosby in the District 2-A Tournament championship game.
The Lady Cherokees led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter, but Cosby closed the first half with a 15-3 run and led 39-27 at halftime.
Kierra Bishop and Anna Morris scored 15 points apiece to lead Greenback.
The Lady Cherokees will open the Region 1-A Tournament on Friday with a home game against Unaka.
