Four Greenback girls basketball players were honored in the All-District 2-A teams picked by the district's coaches.
Kierra Bishop and Anna Morris were named to the first team while Lily Morton and Mikah Morris were named honorable mention.
Greenback opens the district tournament Friday night at Cosby.
