GREENBACK — One year ago, Greenback ended its season in the Region 1-A tournament opener with slick Unaka forward Lyndie Ramsey leading a Lady Rangers rout with 21 points.
Friday night on Blankenship Court, Greenback had Ramsey right where it wanted her — sitting on the bench after fouling out with 33 seconds remaining in a one-possession game — but was unable to capitalize, failing to score in the final seconds and falling 39-38.
The Lady Cherokees overcame a 31-26 deficit to open the fourth quarter and pulled ahead by one point on the free throws awarded to Madison Graves after Ramsey fouled out, but allowed one quick bucket by Unaka and could not counter on either of its final two possessions.
The 39-38 loss ends the season for Greenback (17-10), while Unaka (11-15) survives to advance to the Region 1-A semifinal against District 1-A champion North Greene on Monday.
Unaka countered quickly after Graves hit her two free throws. Mailey Guy, who tied Keri Alexander as top rebounders with seven boards, hit her second basket of the game on a short pull-up jumper just seconds after Greenback had taken its last lead.
Greenback was unable to convert on its next possession. Unaka committed a traveling violation to give the Lady Cherokees a final chance with 5 seconds on the clock, but a desperation drive into the paint and follow-up putback both missed.
“At this stage of the game, you’ve got to have a little luck,” Greenback coach Angie Lucier said. “Things down the stretch, some things went our way, but when we needed the luck, it wasn’t there. We got looks both times.”
Greenback trailed most of the game. After falling behind 5-0 while committing three of their seven turnovers, the Lady Cherokees started scoring on a drive from senior Lily Morton. Morton also heaved a prayer from near midcourt at the first-quarter buzzer to cut the Unaka lead to 11-9.
Both teams scored 10 points in the second period. Greenback ended the half on a 5-point run on late lay-ups by Morton (10 points) and Graves to go into halftime with the same 2-point Unaka advantage.
Ramsey struggled early, picking up two quick fouls and shooting two airballs on free throws. The gangly sophomore had just three points at halftime but the Lady Rangers managed the slim 21-19 lead thanks to two treys each from Kiki Forney and Macy Ensor.
Graves hit for six of her game-high 16 points in the third quarter, but Greenback teammates added just one point, on an Alexander free throw. Ramsey scored eight of Unaka’s 10 points of the third to push the Lady Rangers ahead 31-26.
Lucier said that Ramsey came into the game averaging well over 25 points per game and felt the Greenback defensive work limiting her to 14 points was solid.
“I was extremely proud of everybody, we had three girls rotating covering her,” Lucier said. “It was a huge team effort to try to contain her. She’s hard to guard because of her length and her initial step.”
Alexander came alive in the paint for Greenback in the fourth frame, hitting on two strong drives curling inside and adding three free throws. The only other Greenback points of the period came on five free throws in seven attempts from three other Lady ‘Kees. Greenback finished 12 of 18 from the stripe while Unaka finished 10 of 17.
“We had to contain one person (Ramsey), and we did so, but things just didn’t go our way,” Morton said. “I think we played our hearts out, but it just didn’t go our way. It’s very sad.”
Morton is the lone senior on the young Greenback squad and has played as a Lady Cherokee with Lucier since middle school.
“(Morton has) been with us for quite a while,” Lucier said. “When you are here at Greenback and playing all the way up from middle school, it makes this just a little bit harder to swallow. I hate for (Morton) to be hurting like she is, but you can’t say the effort wasn’t there.
“In a game like this, somebody is not going to come out on top. I felt like my girls played really hard. They put their heart and soul into it. It really hurts when you put that much out there, and things don’t work out for you.”
