A dominant fourth-quarter performance carried Greenback's girls basketball team to a 45-29 victory over host Hancock County on Friday night.
The Lady Cherokees led by six points through three quarters and put the hammer down in the final eight minutes by outscoring the home team 16-6.
Anna Morris led Greenback with 20 points, and Kierra Bishop scored 18 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.