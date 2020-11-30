Greenback won four of its first five games of the season with defense, limiting opponents to 26.8 points per game in their previous four wins, but for whatever reason it did not translate in the first half against Maryville Christian, resulting in an earful from Greenback coach Angie Lucier at halftime.
“I was upset with our defense because I felt like we had given them a lot of easy looks and loose-ball recoveries because they just wanted it more than we did,” Lucier said. “There were a lot of points that we were giving up that we had not been giving up in the various defenses we’ve been running.”
The message resonated.
The Lady Cherokees got back to what has made them successful to this point and allowed fewer easy looks at the basket en route to a 59-49 victory over the Lady Eagles on Monday at Maryville Christian School.
Greenback (5-1) limited Maryville Christian to 16 points over the first 13 minutes, 17 seconds of the second half, turning a 24-23 halftime lead into a 56-37 advantage over that span.
The Lady Cherokees also attacked the Lady Eagles’ triangle-and-two defense better in the third quarter, finding space to hit mid-range jump shots and layups. Maryville Christian’s defense eventually collapsed on those shots, opening the perimeter for senior guard Lili Morton, who scored nine of her team-high 18 points with three 3-pointers in a 1:43 span that gave Greenback a double-digit lead for good.
“(Maryville Christian coach Stephen Hudson) called a timeout, and Keri (Alexander) said, ‘What are we going to do,’ and I said, ‘You’re going to turn and find Lily,’” Lucier said. “I told Lily to get in a gap where she wants the ball and score, and it worked. I was happy to see Lily be able to get set and knock the shots down. It made the difference in the ball game.”
Freshman Shay McDonnell joined Morton is double figures with 17 points. Naomi Atchley scored a game-high 19 points for Maryville Christian (0-3) while Haley Brown added 13.
The Lady Eagles are still in the foundational stages of building their program, but their early-season results have them ahead of schedule after suffering lopsided defeats against TSSAA public schools a year ago.
“It’s highly encouraging how we’re hanging with these teams,” Hudson told The Daily Times. “I don’t want to rely on the morale victories as much, but when you look at the scores in the past, those teams handily beat us in all phases of the game.
“We’re slowly getting our identity. We’re not there yet, but we worked until the buzzer, and that’s what’s encouraging for us.”
The opening minutes of the first quarter may not have gone the way Maryville Christian wanted, but just about everything else did.
The Eagles took their first lead with a second-chance bucket from Ryan English with 5:50 remaining in the opening period and never looked back in a dominant victory over the Cherokees.
“We did a lot of things we’ve been hoping to improve on a lot better tonight,” Maryville Christian coach Brian Turbyfill said. “We shared the ball a lot better and we looked to push the ball in transition a little more.
“There are still a couple of things we need to tighten up on. We had a really bad opening two minutes of that first quarter where we’d have these mental lapses. We’re continuing to grow, and we’re going to get that with more practice.”
Ryan Hudson (17), Samey Wright (15), Braden Gaddis (13), Chase Johnson (11) and English (10) all scored in double figures — a testament to the depth of the Eagles but also a lackluster defensive performance from the Cherokees.
“Right now, we’re not getting a lot of effort on defense, and I told them tonight that I’m going to find five guys that will,” Greenback coach Shane Belcher said. “That’s kind of where we’re at as a program right now. They don’t understand what it takes to win, and so we’re trying to build a new culture around here.”
The lone bright spot for Greenback was sophomore point guard Connor Morton, who scored a game-high 23 points.
