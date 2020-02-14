The Greenback's girls basketball team took a 2-point lead into the fourth quarter, but struggled on offense down the stretch in a 48-38 loss to visiting Cosby on Friday. The Lady Cherokees led 35-33 when the final eight minutes began but mustered three points the rest of the way.
Anna Morris led Greenback with 14 points and Kierra Bishop added 13.
