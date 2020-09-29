A disappointing opening round in Greenback’s first-ever appearance at the state tournament gave the Lady Cherokees a reason to leave WillowBrook Golf Club dejected, and yet Lorien Sweet remained optimistic.
The freshman put the 22-over 94 she carded Tuesday behind her shortly after she walked off the 18th green. There was a short discussion about needing to find her driver, but for the most part, the post-round conversation centered around redemption — for herself and her teammates.
“That’s the attitude you have to have,” Greenback coach David Grissom told The Daily Times. “If you just drop your head and say you’re defeated, then that’s what you are.”
The positive mindset stems from Greenback knowing it is capable of shooting much lower than the 191 it posted in the first round. The Lady Cherokees enter the final round 12 strokes behind fourth-place McKenzie and 16 strokes behind third-place Sale Creek.
A typical performance from June Greene would go long way in playing catch up. The junior shot a 97 two days after registering a 78 in her practice round. She is currently tied for 25th, a spot that made her as dissatisfied as Sweet was optimistic.
“I wish June wasn’t so disappointed, but it is a good thing because it tells me that she cares,” Grissom said. “... You just have to keep your head up and keep plugging on. I try to tell them that it is all about the next hole because you can’t do anything about the last hole.
“I know it still bothers them regardless, and the fact that they care is what makes it so hard to put it behind them.”
Alcoa’s Bryce Barber and Zach Borden also had uncharacteristic rounds, logging an 87 and 91, respectively. Barber is tied for 36th and Borden is tied for 43rd.
Barber found himself in the top 15 through the first 12 holes, but ended his round with two bogeys, three double bogeys and a triple bogey.
“Bryce is really struggling off the tee, and this is not a good place to find it, especially on the back nine because it’s so tight and narrow.”
Borden had a similar round, shooting 6-over on the back nine to start before recording three bogeys, three double bogeys and a quad on the front nine.
“Our kids have played a lot better all year than they played today,” Alcoa coach Rob Daugherty said. “It’s just one of those days.”
Both programs hope the final round fairs better than the first, but Greenback is willing to look at the positives if it does not.
“This is a great experience just being here and seeing the atmosphere,” Grissom said. “I’m excited that my girls got to play with the best today. Adamsville has the girl that’s leading the tournament (Karson Adkins), and of course Summertown is leading as a team.
“For them to be able to play with those girls, watch them and see how they handle things, that has to help us.”
