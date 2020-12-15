GREENBACK — Angie Lucier encouraged her Greenback girls basketball team to see the bigger picture after their 39-36 loss to Sequoyah.
She knew her Lady Cherokees (8-3) were acquainted with a lot of the players on Sequoyah’s roster and that they entered Tuesday’s contest hoping to be the first Greenback team since 2009 to defeat the Lady Chiefs.
Lucier was aware the loss was going to sting for her players. At the same time, it also didn’t have any impact on the Lady Cherokees’ ultimate goal — to win their first district title since 2008.
The Lady Cherokees showed they have the mettle to compete for a district championship on Tuesday.
Offensively, Keri Alexander and Kierra Bishop buried difficult shots throughout the game, finishing with 11 and 13 points respectively. Defensively, the Lady Cherokees consistently forced turnovers with their press. They just missed too many high-percentage shots. The Lady Eagles rallied from a four-point, fourth-quarter deficit, holding Greenback scoreless during the final 4:30 of the game to escape with a win.
Lucier reminded her players that the experience was going to help them prepare for their district showdown against Cosby on Friday.
“That’s great competition for us,” Lucier told The Daily Times. “Friday’s (district game) is what we are shooting for. It was good for us to go and see someone who really got after like us like (Sequoyah) did. It gave us some good film to watch.
“When you are playing someone like this that is a bigger school and they play up in your face and a fast-paced type of game. It helps us prepare for a team like Cosby, who is very similar to what we saw tonight. That will get us ready to do what one of our major goals this year, which is try to win the district.”
Sequoyah’s defense bothered Greenback during the first quarter. The Lady Cherokees didn’t make a field goal until Alexander’s baseline layup with 7:11 remaining in the second quarter. Still, Greenback attempted 12 first-half free throws to stay in the game.
“I don’t know what was going on with the nerves — normally, those under-the-bucket shots have been the ones that have been falling for us this year,” Lucier said. “There was a lid on the basket in the first half and a little bit in the second half too.
In the second half, Bishop scored 10 points to give Greenback a 30-29 lead. Midway through the fourth quarter, Mace Tuck knifed through the lane and delivered a pass to Shay McDonnell on the left wing. McDonnell buried the triple to extend Greenback’s lead to 33-29. With the way the Lady Cherokees were playing on defense, that felt like the dagger. Sequoyah, though, answered.
Underwood drilled two 3-pointers and Jesse Weese scored on an offensive rebound to give the Lady Eagles a 37-36 lead with 3:17 left.
The Lady Cherokees had opportunities to retake the lead in the final moments, but couldn’t convert. They threw the ball away with 50 seconds to go and missed the front end of a one-and-one with 15 seconds left.
It wasn’t the finish they wanted, but Lucier still believes her team can build on Tuesday’s performance.
“We did do a lot of good things,” Lucier said. “We had some people come off the bench when we got in foul trouble and we were able to stay in the ball game, so I was happy about that. There were a lot of positives things we can say along with the things we have to work on.”
Sequoyah Boys 75, Greenback 27: Shane Belcher delivered a promise after his Greenback Boys’ 75-27 loss to Sequoyah on Tuesday: He’s going to make today’s practice one of the hardest of the season.
Belcher wasn’t pleased with his players’ effort during their 75-27 loss to Sequoyah. The Eagles raced to an 8-0 lead and continued to grow that advantage from there.
“We were beat before the game even started,” Belcher said. “There is really not much to take from this game. … It doesn’t matter who you are playing — you got to hustle. They were up 40 on us and were diving for loose balls. We weren’t.”
