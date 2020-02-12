The Greenback girls basketball team was dominant on Wednesday night in a 67-39 road victory over Jellico.
Anna Morris and Kierra Bishop scored 18 points apiece to lead the Lady Cherokees, who led 39-17 at halftime.
Mikah Morris and Macee Tuck each scored nine points.
