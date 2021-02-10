The Greenback girls basketball team faced Hancock County two days later than expected, but the delay did not seem to faze it.
The Lady Cherokees limited the Lady Indians to five first-half points and cruised to a 40-26 victory on Wednesday at Hancock County High School for their fifth win in their last six games.
Sophomore forward Keri Alexander scored a game-high 18 point for Greenback (15-7, 6-2 District 2-A).
