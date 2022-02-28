HARRIMAN — Greenback got off to a strong start but relentless defensive pressure followed by hot outside shooting helped Oneida overcome a large deficit and take a 55-44 win over the Lady Cherokees on Monday night.
Oneida’s victory on Pickel Court in Harriman ends the season for Greenback (16-11), while the Lady Indians (16-11) advance to the Region 2-1A championship against Coalfield on Wednesday and a slot in the state sectionals later this week.
The Lady Cherokees banked in two of their three 3-point shots in the opening period, including the game’s opening bucket from Madison Graves and a last-second trey from Kiki Bishop. Oneida made just one of its five 3-point attempts in the quarter and the Lady ‘Kees were up 16-3 after the first eight minutes.
Ali Smith, who led Oneida with 11 points, scored on two quick drives to open the second quarter. Oneida threw a full-court press on for the rest of the half that limited Greenback to just four points. Grace Shoemaker capped the comeback with a trey and fastbreak layup on the final two Oneida possessions and the Greenback lead was totally wiped out as both teams went into the half tied at 20.
The teams traded baskets for most of the third period, but the Lady Indians started connecting from outside, hitting three of four 3-point attempts to forge a slim 33-31 lead.
The Oneida press forced two early turnovers in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, including a second five-second count on an inbound play.
Every time Greenback did manage a bucket, Oneida answered with a trey, hitting two of three, or worked inside where the hop-skip move of Faith Cross led to layups or free throws.
Oneida was 7-of-15 on the night on 3-point shots. Greenback attempted only six 3-pointers — none in the final quarter — and connected on three.
Keri Alexander led all scorers with 13 points. The Greenback junior was a workhorse in the paint, wrestling away several contested rebounds, but was outmatched in numbers as the Lady Indians consistently benefited from offensive rebounds.
Oneida scored early in the fourth quarter, earned a five-second count turnover and scored again, then grabbed an offensive rebound that led to another score before the Lady Cherokees finally worked the ball to their end of the court.
“It seemed like we were on the defensive end for about four possessions,” Greenback coach Angie Lucier told The Daily Times, “Seemed like we never even got to come to our end.
“You can’t take anything away from Oneida. They are a great ball club and well-coached. They took it hard to the rim. It just rolled their way there down the stretch.”
Lucier was sad to see the careers of three seniors — Graves (12 points), Bishop (9 points) and Mikah Morris (6 points) — come to a close with the loss.
“Those three have made the game so much fun to be around and watch,” Lucier said. “To have three senior guards that are that skilled at handling the basketball and can get to the rim, it makes it kind of easy to coach at times.
“I told the girls, you can’t feel it right now, but we’ve had a great season. We’ve had some big wins, some exciting wins at home and on the road. I’m super proud of them. Overall, when you look back on it they are going to be happy thinking about their senior season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.