GREENBACK — Angie Lucier’s coaching philosophy isn’t too complex, but it’s been producing plenty of wins this season.
The Greenback girls basketball coach expects her players to be relentless on defense. She knows that good defense often leads to easy scoring opportunities.
“We like to get turnovers and run transition on the other end,” Angie Lucier told The Daily Times. “We want to get easy layups and not have to play in a half-court game. That’s our main preference. We’ve been focused on getting people to trap, anticipate, get steals and pressure the ball.”
The Lady Cherokees are currently experiencing success in all those departments. Through 17 games, they have only permitted 37.5 points per game. Their defense has helped them remain in contention for their first district title since 2008, and it lifted them to a 46-30 win over Hancock County on Friday. Greenback (11-6, 3-1 District 2-A) forced 15 steals and didn’t permit Hancock County to eclipse 20 points until early in the fourth quarter.
In fact, Greenback’s defense was so strong that the Lady Cherokees failed to score a point in the third quarter and still entered the final eight minutes with a comfortable 27-18.
“This was a great defensive effort,” Lucier said. “That’s what I told them in the locker room. You could tell that they gave it everything they could on defense. Things weren’t exactly falling for us on offense, but when you play that well on the defensive end, you can afford to miss a few shots.
“I was proud of how we matched up. This wasn’t really a good matchup for us because we are guard heavy and they have some big girls. I had guards Micah Morris guarding (their post Lonie Dalton) and I just thought she did an exceptional job of denying her on the block and then I switched her some on (Cassie Seal), who does most of their scoring.”
Keri Alexander scored eight of her 13 points in the second quarter to help Greenback enter halftime with a 27-11 lead. Madison Graves also registered 13 points and Kierra Bishop added 11.
Greenback’s scoreless third quarter enabled the Lady Indians to slice the deficit to single digits. Alexander quickly extinguished the rally by slicing through the lane for a layup with 7:36 remaining in the fourth quarter. Bishop delivered the dagger by burying a step-back 3-pointer to give Greenback a 32-20 with 5:36 to go.
The Lady Cherokees continued earning defensive stops to remain in second behind Cosby in the district standings. They hope to keep rolling when they visit Jellico on Friday.
“One of our goals this year is to beat (Cosby) and get the district championship,” Lucier said. “It’s eluded us so far, but we are still working toward that goal.”
He urged Morton to remain positive, and to continue trusting in his teammates.
Belcher started five underclassmen against Hancock County. Morton tried his best to will his young teammates to a win. He continually maneuvered through multiple defenders to finish with 13 points. His teammates Levi Harwell also contributed 13 points.
Greenback’s fellow underclassmen also showed promise. Belcher is confident they will play at a high level during their varsity careers. But on Friday, they experienced growing pains against the Indians.
Hancock County grabbed six offensive rebounds to build a 16-9 lead after the first quarter. The Indians controlled the boards the remainder of the game to extend their lead.
The Indians went on a 18-3 run in the third quarter to seize a 53-27 lead..
“Right now, with us being young, we need to hit the weight room,” Belcher said. “Everyone is bigger, stronger and faster than us. It’s just tough. We don’t handle pressure well still, but we are slowly getting better. The effort was there tonight, which I was happy about.
“I felt like we grew tonight as far as moving the ball and less turnovers. We got killed on the boards, but that’s going to come in the weight room with a lot more effort. But other than that, I thought we did a lot of good things and I told them that too. We just got to get the ball in the hole somehow.”
