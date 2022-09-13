GREENBACK — In the moments following Greenback’s 4-1 loss to District 4-A rival Polk County on Tuesday, Lady Cherokees coach Rob Fox knew his positive outlook was abnormal.
“It’s hard for a coach to sound positive after a 4-1 loss, and certainly, no coach wants to sit through a 4-1 loss, but knowing this team the way I know this team, we made a lot of headway today,” Fox told The Daily Times.
Making headway is pertinent for a Greenback (2-4, 0-4 District 4-A) team with such a young roster, one that has had to step up after injuries affected its veteran presence.
One young player who stepped up is freshman Vanessa Owens, who started in goal for the Lady Cherokees despite her inexperience at the position.
“The only reason she’s in goal is because my goalkeeper broke her wrist,” Fox said. “That was our third game I think. So we’ve had to make a whole bunch of changes. We’ve had a revolving door at goalkeeper. We ended up losing another goalkeeper recently to another injury, so it ended up being Vanessa.
“Vanessa’s never played goalkeeper for me. She’s just an athlete, so she stepped in and we made it work.”
Having Owens in goal instead of in the attack may have hurt Greenback. Its lone goal came almost 12 minutes after Polk County tallied its first, with Aspen Black connecting on a long shot to tie the match; it was one of the few times the Lady Cherokees found, and capitalized on, an opening in its opponent’s defense.
Though Owens showed proficiency at swatting away shots, Polk County scored again nearly three minutes later, then recorded two more goals before halftime. The Lady Cherokees pitched a shutout in the second half, though, an indicator of the nonstop fight Fox saw from his youthful team.
“Polk County’s a good team for us, they’ve always been kind of a rival for us, so we knew we were up against the wall,” Fox said. “We’re a very, very young team. We don’t have a lot of experience, and a lot of the experience we do have is actually injured right now on the bench, so we came in kind of limping as it is.
“So we were looking for any kind of sign of life, and the girls really showed me a sign of life. Very happy with the way they played, very happy with their effort. They fought hard for 80 minutes, and that’s all I can ask for.”
It’s no secret the Lady Cherokees have been limited by numbers and lack of experience, but Fox has seen other positives, too, in how his players performed in roles they’re relatively inexperienced in. They’ll try to expand on that in Thursday’s home match against William Blount.
“A lot of times, we’ll make on-field rotations. We didn’t really do that either (against Polk County),” Fox said. “So the girls played their spot. They learned their spot, and I liked what I saw (with) the girls I had in the positions they were in. So I think we’re starting to gel.”
