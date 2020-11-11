Greenback senior midfielder and the program's all-time leading scorer Julianna Fox was named Most Valuable Player of District 4-A while Betsy Tiller was named the district's defensive player of the year.
Jenna McConnell, and Kiki Bishop joined Fox and Tiller on the All-District First Team. Izzy Belcher and Riley Poe were second-team selections.
Fox was also named the Region 2-A Offensive Player of the Year and McConnell, Tiller, Bishop and Poe joined her on the all-region team.
