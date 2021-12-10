GREENBACK — Alumni coming back for the 100th anniversary celebration of Greenback School didn’t witness stellar shooting but definitely saw defensive intensity from the Lady Cherokees.
Behind nine steals from Madison Graves, several leading to quick layups accounting for most of the senior guard’s game-high 18 points, Greenback had little trouble outscoring Rockwood in a 48-16 thrashing Friday night.
The Lady Tigers (2-3, 0-1 District 4-A) consistently failed to get the ball past the midcourt line while committing 36 turnovers. The Lady Cherokees (4-3, 1-0) were credited with 25 total steals.
“In the halfcourt setting, we were working on a zone with a trap and I was real pleased with how the girls read on that and were able to get them to turn it over,” Greenback coach Angie Lucier said. “The full court press looked good as well, with a lot of good anticipation. We were very good when we got someone in a trap to not reach in and bail them out with a foul.”
Graves scored the first five points of the game. After a nice drive and layup on the opening possession, Greenback forced the first of 13 first-quarter turnovers when Graves pilfered a pass and finished with an and-one. Rockwood scored its only points of the quarter and then missed one inside chance, then reeled off seven straight turnovers.
The Lady Tigers finally broke the press to move the ball up court only to see Keri Alexander block the next shot. Graves hit the first of her two 3-point shots and started a nifty give-and-go to Alexander to give Greenback a 17-2 lead after one period, which stretched to 33-5 at the break.
Kennedi Hinds, who led Rockwood with five points, hit a 3-pointer for Rockwood’s only points of the third quarter. With Greenback holding a 46-8 lead, the final quarter turned into a junior varsity matchup with Rockwood matching its scoring production over the first three periods, still falling well short of any threat.
Alexander added 11 points to go with seven rebounds. Abigail Brown came off the bench to pump in seven points. Micah Morris hit just one bucket, but Lucier praised the senior for her defensive work, which the coach said led to many of the Lady Tiger turnovers.
“This was a really good defensive night that fueled our offense,” Lucier said. “We really like that kind of game as opposed to setting up and trying to run in the halfcourt.”
The Lady Cherokees return to the court on Friday when they travel to Oakdale.
Rockwood 57, Greenback Cherokees 47: A pattern becoming painfully prevalent played out on Lori Blankenship Court on Friday night.
In spurts, Greenback showed its raw talent, but over the length of the full game slid back into bad habits.
Behind better play in both the first and third quarters, the Cherokees outscored Rockwood, but as each half closed, the Tigers moved from prey to predator to taste victory.
Rockwood (3-2, 1-0 District 4-A) trailed 17-10 after one quarter but limited Greenback (1-7, 0-1) to just three points, on an early 3-pointer from Garrett Giles, then scored nine unanswered points over the final 6:30 of the second quarter to take a 21-20 lead.
Greenback came out of the break with a 12-3 run to retake the lead but then allowed Rockwood to respond with 23 fourth-quarter points for the final 10-point loss.
The Tigers took the final lead on a play that became too familiar during the game — a putback bucket after the Cherokees failed to seal the inside.
Game-high scorer Ty Pryor finished with 19 points, including a rebound and subsequent layup after Alex Norton (11 points) missed a short jumper early in the fourth quarter. giving Rockwood its first lead, 41-39, since midway through the third quarter.
Rockwood pulled ahead behind two more putbacks from Norton and a steal taken coastal by Pudge Hannibal. With Greenback forced to foul, Pryor finished the last three Rockwood possessions with a perfect 6-of-6 mark from the free-throw line to seal the comeback victory.
“I feel like our effort just wasn’t there tonight, like our minds were somewhere else,” Greenback coach Shane Belcher said. “We didn’t come to play, in my opinion.”
Belcher mused that playing games in back-to-back nights might have made his young team’s legs weary, but then added, “That’s just an excuse.”
More importantly, the coach felt that his team wasn’t mentally ready and failed to execute, especially in the second quarter when the Cherokees had a chance to forge further ahead but were outscored 11-3.
“We didn’t execute,” Belcher said. “We could hit the pick-and-roll all night but we couldn’t get the pass in, or then we’d miss the layup.”
After a solid start and 17-10 first quarter lead, Greenback missed several layups in the second quarter, going scoreless for over six minutes and falling back 21-20 at the break.
Giles, Jase Millsaps (10 points) and Connor Morton (7 points) all scored early in the third period as the Cherokees rallied. A late 3-pointer from Grant Shockley, who scored 10 points as a strong spark off the bench, helped the Cherokees enter the final period up by three, but then Greenback fell into bad patterns of lax defense and overly-ambitious offensive moves.
Too many lapses led to the loss but Belcher was positive about the defensive work of Riley Hicks.
“(Hicks) stepped up and had three charges,” Belcher said. “The scouting report was that (Ajay Tilley) would dribble right then go 90 miles an hour to the hole. Finally, somebody listened. He’s about the only one that listened all night.”
Greenback hosts Clayton-Bradley Academy on Monday with a listed 7:30 p.m. start time.
