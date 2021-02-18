GREENBACK — While the Washburn girls celebrated Emery Coffey’s game-tying triple at the buzzer, the Greenback girls attempted to regain their composure. They figured the best way to do that was to treat the upcoming four-minute overtime period like it was a new basketball game.
The previous 32 minutes wasn’t a pleasant experience for the Lady Cherokees. They missed 22 free throws, struggled finishing at the rim and had trouble taking care of the basketball. Still, they knew they had an opportunity to atone for all those miscues during overtime.
“Coach said that (the score) was 0-0,” senior guard Lily Morton told The Daily Times. “We went in there like it was the start of the game, keeping our heads up no matter what.”
That mindset paid dividends. The Lady Cherokees scored the first five points in overtime to outlast Washburn, 43-38, in the District 2-A semifinals. They will visit Cosby in the district championship for the fourth straight season.
Keri Alexander led Greenback (17-8) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kierra Bishop finished with eight points and six steals, and Morton added 10.
A Morton free throw gave Greenback a 33-30 lead with 4.9 seconds to go. The Lady Cherokees still had a foul to give so they fouled in the backcourt with 2.1 seconds left. It looked like they were on the verge of victory, but Coffey had other ideas. She took the inbounds pass at midcourt, took a couple dribbles and launched a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
“That was a gut punch,” Greenback coach Angie Lucier said. “We felt like we had it, and that girl had not hit one all night. Kudos to them for being able to do that. That kind of took the wind out of our sails, but I wanted them to erase that, focus on the fact that it was a new ball game.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Pirates, their top two ball handlers, Haleigh Stalsworth and Braelyn Coffey fouled out during regulation. Greenback pounced on the disadvantage, trapping Washburn’s guards at midcourt.
The Lady Cherokees also increased the pace. Morton missed a layup in transition, but Alexander collected the offensive rebound and scored with 2:40 remaining. On the next possession, Bishop forced a steal and scored a layup. After Greenback earned a couple more defensive stops, Bishop buried two free throws to extend her team’s lead to 41-34 with a minute remaining.
“These girls have played a whole lot of basketball and have been in these situations before,” Lucier said. “When they can come back out there (in overtime), work together and get the open looks and knock down some free throws down the stretch, it shows you have a mature ball club.”
The Lady Cherokees had an opportunity to control the game in regulation. They held Washburn to nine points or less during the first three quarters, but only converted 19 of their 41 free-throw attempts. Their struggles from the foul line gave Washburn an opportunity to rally in the fourth quarter. The Lady Pirates capitalized, burying five triples in the final eight minutes to force overtime.
“I’m not sure we did anything different in our practices leading up to this game,” Lucier said. “But for whatever reason tonight, they were not falling for a big portion of the game, especially early on when they could have made a little difference in the ball game.”
Lucier said that the Lady Cherokees will be practicing free throws during Friday’s practice. She and her players know they will have to play well in every facet of the game if they want to defeat Cosby and win their first district tournament since 2007.
“It’s a new year,” Morton said. “I think we can push through and get the district title.”
