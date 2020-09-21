SEVIERVILLE — Last week, coach David Grissom shared one of his dreams with his Greenback girls golf team. In this vision, junior June Greene shot a 79 during the Region 2-A/AA Tournament, while his other golfer Lorien Sweet carded a 84.
After Greene shot that exact score during a practice round at the Sevierville Golf Club over the weekend, she texted her coach, “Your dream came true!”
“No,” Grissom replied. “My dream was that it happened during the region tournament.”
“I can’t do it again!” Greene told him.
She turned out to be correct — she performed much better during the Region 2-A/AA tournament. Greene was the best golfer of either gender at the Sevierville Golf Club on Monday, capturing the gold medal with a career-best score of 74.
Grissom was also thrilled with how his two other golfers performed. Emily Tipton carded a 97, while Sweet shot an 85 to help Greenback win the region tournament with a score of 159. For the first time in school history, the Greenback golf team will participate in the small class state championship on Sept. 29 at WillowBrook Golf Club.
“We knew at the beginning of this year that we had this chance,” Grissom told The Daily Times. “I told them that our goal this year was to make it to the state, and they’ve accepted that and they’ve worked really hard. We’ve been working extremely hard trying to get better at every practice. It paid off today.”
It’s been an especially challenging year for Greene. In January, she was diagnosed with Sydenham’s Chorea, a neurological disorder that causes rapid, irregular, and aimless involuntary movements on the left side of her body.
She takes medicine for the condition, but it’s added an extra challenge to playing golf, a sport already notorious for its difficulty. Greene has to concentrate on standing perfectly still whenever she’s putting.
“Sometimes it will act up and stuff like that,” Greene said. “It was harder this year.”
Which makes her performance Monday even more impressive. It’s been well documented that the first five holes at the Sevierville Golf Club has given golfers a lot of issues.
Tipton was two-over-par after the first four holes and birdied on the fifth hole. She recorded two more birdies on holes No. 8 and No. 17.
“For her to play the way that she did today and has all year while dealing with (Sydenham’s Chorea) says a lot about her drive and want to,” Grissom said.
When she finished her round, her family members began applauding. Her grandfather Jimmy Greene — the man who first introduced her to the sport — was the first to offer congratulations. Her coach simply said, “You did even better this time.” Even coaches from other teams approached Greene to commend her on her performance. After an hour of receiving compliments, Greene and her teammates posed for pictures as they clutched the regional champions plague.
They’re hoping to play even better next week at WillowBrook. Their team goal is to finish at least second in the two-day tournament.
“All of Summertown’s girls are back, and they won the state last year,” Grissom said. “They finished 2nd, third and fifth individually. They’ve got three really good players. (My golfers) already know that. They know that they have to play their best there to win. … Our goal is to get the huge silver plague if at all possible. That’s going to be our goal. If we happen to play great, and they happen to play bad, we will take that too.
“I am just very proud of them and their character. They are just a great group of girls. They have been together for awhile now. … I’m just proud that we’ve done something we’ve never done before and to represent our school.”
Barber, Borden going to state
Bryce Barber and Zack Borden both qualified for the boys state tournament as individuals. Barber finished second among the boys with a score of 79. Borden carded a 85.
The senior golfers wanted to conclude their high school careers by going to state as a team. That won’t happen after the Tornadoes shot 337 to finish second behind Kingston (331).
“That course played tough today, but we didn’t play well as a team,” Barber said. “We should have at least been 10 shots lower as a team. At the state tournament, it’s no longer about a team score. It’s pretty much up to us playing well on our own.”
Borden and Barber both admitted they struggled adjusting to the cold and windy conditions on the front nine. They rebounded on the back nine to clinch a berth in the state tournament.
“I’m still happy that me and Bryce are going to state as seniors,” Borden said. “It was just our goal the whole season to go as a whole team.
