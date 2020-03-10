Led by a 5-for-5 night from cleanup batter Kaden Necaise, Greenback's baseball team on Monday opened the season with a 22-2 win over Fulton in four innings.
Necaise had one triples and three doubles on his way to eight RBIs. He had a two-run triple and a two-run double in the Cherokees' 12-run first inning.
Holden Willis went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs. Austin Burger went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and four RBIs.
Kobie Williams had three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Duke Stinnett had two hits, one walk, four runs scored and one RBI.
