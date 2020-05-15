In more ways than one, Blount County native Shane Belcher didn’t have to go far to achieve a lifelong dream.
Belcher on Thursday was named the boys basketball head coach at Greenback after one season serving as the team’s assistant coach. Last season was his first on a varsity staff so next season will be his first as a varsity head coach.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted,” Belcher said. “For it to finally come to fruition is a big deal. I’m still trying to soak it all in.”
Belcher attended Maryville High School and graduated from Alcoa. His first coaching job came at Heritage Middle School. He moved up to the high school after that and served two seasons as the Mountaineers’ freshman head coach before taking the Greenback assistant job under former coach Bryan Powers.
Belcher will remain in his position as a sixth grade math teacher at Heritage Middle School but noted the commute between the east side of Blount County and Greenback is not so bad because he lives about halfway between the two campuses.
Greenback is coming off a two-win seasons, which adds to the reasons why Belcher said he is excited to get to work with his players.
“As soon as we can get in the gym we’re going to go to work,” he said. “I’m a big believer in fundamentals. We’re going to work hard on sitting down and playing defense and getting after people.”
Getting to know all the people in the community is near the top of his list. He said he always heard good things about Greenback and was happy to experience it first-hand last season.
Now that he is the head coach he said he expects to spend more time in the community learning more and more about it. He said he’ll reach out to the coaches and players at the youth levels to get to know them, too.
“Every player that comes through the program I want them to get better,” Belcher said. “One of the first things I want to do is reach out to the middle school and elementary school coaches, to meet those kids, let them know how lucky I feel to have the job.”
