GREENBACK — In last week’s 13-10 win over Oneida, when a late score and a game-sealing interception gave Greenback its first victory of the season, Cherokees coach Ethan Edmiston walked off the field with pride.
“It was a good win for us,” Edmiston told The Daily Times. “I was really excited for the kids. They played really hard. The defense was really good. I was just really proud of how hard they played for four quarters, having to come from behind in the fourth. So I was really proud of how they responded and how they finished the game.
“Just really excited for these kids. We’ve just got to keep working and keep improving.”
That first win, and burst of momentum, came at just the right time for Greenback (1-1), which kicks off its Region 2-1A slate Friday against Sunbright. The Tigers (0-1) lost to Cosby, 49-20, in their season opener and didn’t play last week.
“We know they were young last year,” Edmiston said. “I think they only had a couple of seniors, so they’ll have a lot of experience coming back this year. Any time you’re playing a region game, it’s very important, it’s a crucial win for you. So we’ve got to have a good week of practice and come out ready to play.”
If Greenback needs any more confidence, it can look back to last season. While the year was a mix of both positives and negatives for the Cherokees, one of the positives was their play in region games, as all three of their wins came against region foes.
One player Greenback will count on Friday is junior Landon Clifford, who both scored the final touchdown and snagged the winning interception for Greenback against Oneida. Edmiston said he believes Clifford is “the best linebacker in the region,” and he’ll be key if the Cherokees hope to bring their Region 2-1A momentum into 2022.
“Our main goal is our region record,” Edmiston said. “We want to win the region, we want a home playoff game and all that. So there is an added level of importance when you get into region games. We’re excited to start region play this week and expect the kids to have a good week of practice and be focused and work on some areas that we need to get better at.”
Tyler is a sports reporter at The Daily Times. A University of Tennessee alumnus, he previously was the newspaper's cops/courts reporter, as well as the sports editor at The Advocate & Democrat, a fellow APG publication.
