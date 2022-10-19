This season, Greenback has played well at home but struggled on the road. An 0-4 record in away games has haunted the Cherokees and held them back from reaching their potential.
Inside the locker room, this failure to leave a road game victorious has not been lost on the team.
Friday’s road matchup against Midway gives Greenback a chance to change this narrative and finally grab the elusive away win.
“It’s something that we’ve addressed this week about not playing good on the road,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston said. “I think the kids are ready to respond and have a good game on the road. It’s a region game, so we have to take care of business. These next two games are big for us to finish out the season strong in the region.”
A key to success for the Cherokees will be moving the ball consistently against a Midway defense that has stumbled throughout the year. The Green Wave are currently giving up an abysmal 32.8 points per contest.
Recently, Greenback has been able to push the ball down the field until getting in its own way and ending drives due to interceptions and fumbles. Limiting turnovers against Midway will unlock the full potential of the Cherokee offense while also helping out on the defensive side of the ball.
“Protect the football,” said Edmiston. “We’ve been hurt by turnovers the last few games. We’ve tried to clean that up and not give the other offense the short field. We want to drive the ball and protect the ball and not throw interceptions or fumble and keep our defense in good field position.”
On the other side of the ball, Greenback is coming off of one of its best defensive performances of the season. Despite giving up an average of 34.7 points per game through their first seven matches, the Cherokees shut down the Harriman attack and surrendered a single touchdown.
This version of the defense will have to make a reappearance for Greenback to stay in the win column.
“Our defense had a good game against Harriman,” Edmiston said.
“The one touchdown that Harriman got was after a turnover. They just have to keep playing like they are. They’ve been a solid defense for us this year. The D-line gets after it. The defensive backs cover really well. They just can’t give up any big plays and come out and play like they have been.”
If the offense and defense can continue its momentum from Greenback’s win over Harriman, they will likely see success over a struggling Midway team.
With a matchup against a surging Oakdale squad slated to follow in the final regular season game of the season, this confidence boost may be exactly what Edmiston’s team needs.
“I think (winning) would be really big for this team,” said Edmiston. “To come back home for Senior Night versus Oakdale after a win would be big for confidence and momentum and all that. It’s a huge game for us.”
