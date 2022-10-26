The Greenback football team looks to cap off its regular season on a high note as they prepare for yet another tough district opponent in Oakdale at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The matchup is a pivotal one as it determines their seed placement in the postseason.
Greenback will look to capitalize off their recent success and utilize a similar strategy against the Eagles.
“They’ve had a good week of practice and we’re coming off a very good game where they played well for four quarters and executed both sides of the ball.” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston said. “We’re just trying to build on that and keep improving. We’ve got a tough Oakdale team coming in and we got to be ready to play. It’ll be a big one for us.”
Last week’s victory was good to say the least.
The Cherokees (4-5, 2-5 Region 2-1A) make their return to Cooper Field fresh off one of their biggest wins of the season, shutting out Midway, 53-0, to pass their final road challenge with flying colors.
At the core of Greenback’s offensive success was the quarterback duo comprised of freshman Madden McNeil and junior Caden Lawson. The two have been splitting playing time and both have shown they are able to lead drives that result in touchdowns.
Last week, Lawson and McNeil both notched two touchdowns against Midway with Lawson leading the team with 72 passing yards on 6 attempts. Lawson also led the team in rushing yards with 104.
Greenback has also found success in their rush game throughout the homestretch of the season. Against Midway, the Cherokees recoded an impressive 276 rushing yards on 32 attempts.
“We’ll continue (to run the ball).” Edmiston said. “The offensive line has been improving each week and the running backs and our run game has picked it up. We’re more balanced and more explosive right now. We just got to keep making plays and keep executing our blocks.”
The success continued with Cherokees defensive unit, limiting Midway to 35 yards.
Greenback has put an emphasis on its ability to limit mistakes that lead to turnovers and in final stretch of games that has started to pay off.
“One of the things we’ve been working on is trying to improve the turnovers and not giving the other team’s offense, short fields and things like that.” Edmiston said.
Oakdale (7-2,2-3) comes to Cooper Field on a winning streak of their own. The Eagles have been nothing short of dominate as they have cruised past both Sunbright and Cosby and were able to squeak out a win over Harriman.
The Eagles only two losses this season have come from Oliver Springs and Coalfield, two teams the Cherokees also struggled with.
Oakdale will no doubt present a test, but Greenback hopes to ace it for its five seniors who will be playing their final regular season home game.
“I love these guys.” Edmiston said.
“They’re a good group of guys and are good leaders. We’re going to miss them, but hopefully we can go out with give them a win in their last regular season game.”
