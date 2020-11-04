GREENBACK — After Greenback’s 34-0 bludgeoning of Midway on Oct. 23, Cherokees’ assistant coach Tommy Clemmer stormed into the visiting locker room to address his players. He only needed one word to express his thoughts on their performance.
“Woo,” Clemmer roared. His players responded by screaming the same word at the top of their lungs.
Clemmer and his players were conducting a Greenback tradition. The Cherokees typically don’t blare loud music from speakers after victories. Instead, they yell as loud as they possibly can inside the locker room.
They didn’t have an opportunity this season to enjoy such a celebration until they clobbered Midway, so they made sure to savor the moment.
“Everyone was just screaming and talking about all the good plays,” senior right tackle Sam Lawson told The Daily Times. “You can’t hear yourself think. It’s just so much fun to get like that after a win. … It’s just fun energy in the locker room.”
It’s been a turbulent season for Lawson and his fellow offensive linemen. Greenback’s linemen have endured injuries, quarantines and a key transfer. They weathered the adversity and are currently reaping the rewards. They’ve helped the Cherokees outscore their last two opponents, 69-7.
Greenback’s linemen believe they are playing their best football this season, just in time to enable the Cherokees (4-6) to embark on another deep playoff run.
They will travel to Unaka at 7 p.m. Friday for their first-round postseason contest.
“The guys are getting better each week,” Greenback coach Greg Ryan said. “They are working together as a core. They are obviously going to play a major role for us if we are going to go as far as we want to go. Our expectations — even though our record might not show it — are still to go to Cookeville this year.
“To compete for the state, you have to be able to run the football when it’s cold, when it’s raining outside, you have to be able to stop the run. The trenches are a major key to both of those aspects.”
Ryan praised all five of his starting linemen inside his office on Monday. Lawson and senior Colton Alexander are both senior captains who have played big roles in Greenback’s recent run of success. Junior right guard Jeremiah Cope started on last season’s state finalist team and has performed well this season according to Ryan.
Junior Braden Matoy is Greenback’s most physical offensive lineman and excels at reaching the next level on zone blocking schemes, and senior left tackle River Steele can play multiple positions and possesses excellent footwork.
Most importantly, all five linemen work well together.
“We are all brothers,” Lawson said of his fellow offensive linemen. “We hang out inside of school, outside of school and we talk during the game. If someone is having a hard time, we will try to figure it out together. … It’s crazy. It’s just the bond football can give you. It’s way more than a friendship could ever give you.”
That kinship has helped the linemen traverse a challenging season. After Greenback’s 41-0 season-opening loss to Loudon, they discovered that fellow lineman Tyler Jeffries — a Power 5 prospect — was transferring to Alcoa. Alexander dislocating his knee cap during a Sept. 11 loss to Oneida. Steele had to quarantine twice this season due to contact tracing.
All this happened while Greenback attempted to find its identity. The Cherokees graduated quarterback Braden Carnes, receivers Holden Willis — the 2019 Class 1A Mr. Football recipient — Duke Stinnett and running back Wyatt Rutgerson. Greenback struggled replacing their production, mustering just 14 points in their first four games.
The Cherokees began the season with a 2-6 record. Both victories were due to COVID-19 forfeits.
“There was a lot of doubt,” Steele said. “After the first two games, everyone left us. They hopped off the bandwagon. Then we played Oneida and more people hopped off the bandwagon. It just got worse. … We just kept our head down. We just moved away from the fans not caring about us anymore. We just said, ‘We are just going out there to play football and do what we want to do.”
That’s why they were all elated after their victory over Midway. It was the first time they didn’t have a single player in quarantine. They proved that when they are at full strength, they can be a dangerous team this November. The offensive line helped Greenback rush for 271 yards on 39 carries.
After the ensuing celebration had quieted, Alexander reminded his fellow linemen that they have the capability of playing at a high level the remainder of the season. They agreed the best is yet to come for the unit.
“After the Midway game, people said, ‘That’s the best we’ve played,’” Steele said. “That’s because we haven’t played all our games. I say we are going to have our next breakout game here in the next game or two and people will see what we are really capable of.”
