Greenback’s earliest exit from the playoffs since 2014 and first losing record since 2009 might appear troubling from outside, but a closer look shows that the Cherokees will likely be a strong force in Class 1A football again next season and beyond.
With a 26-21 win Friday night, Coalfield managed to evict Greenback from its customary spot going beyond the second round of the playoffs, which the Cherokees have done each year since the Yellow Jackets last defeated them, 24-17, to end the 2014 season.
Greenback finished with a 5-7 record, but a look at the schedule and how the season progressed shows that the losing record is more a mirage than a recurring trend.
The first four opponents all reached the second round of playoffs. Class 3A Loudon (10-1) and Class 2A Meigs County (11-0) continue into quarterfinals next Friday, as does Region 2A foe Oliver Springs. Greenback lost in September to the Bobcats because of three costly turnovers in Micah Franklin’s first career start at quarterback after converting from running back.
After the opening losses to the higher-class teams, Greenback’s first chance for victory was removed due to Sunbright forfeiting, followed by a close road loss to Class 2A Oneida.
“We changed completely both offense and defense after the Oneida game, and then played a good Oliver Springs team which is still playing tonight,” Greenback coach Greg Ryan said. “Then we were off for five complete weeks. So our record obviously has a lot to do with coronavirus.”
After the Sept. 18 loss to Oneida, the Cherokees had three cancellations and a bye week, not returning to action until closing the season with two dominating wins and a first-round playoff blowout over Unaka.
The late season surge ended with Coalfield making two goalline stands. Greenback had knocked the Yellow Jackets out of the playoffs in each of the four past seasons.
The lengthy Coalfield victory celebration on Rochelle Field was seen by a large group of Greenback underclassmen who want to turn the tide next season.
Of 44 players on its roster, only 11 Cherokees will graduate in the spring. A whopping 18 freshmen lead the returners, and many of those freshman are players with significant roles already.
Brennan Duggan is an effective and speedy receiver who can also work under center and will be well-groomed to take over the reins after Franklin departs. Kooper Williams was also a target of many Franklin passes Friday night, and fellow freshman Carson Workman picked up 47 yards on just six carries from his tailback slot.
The strides that Franklin made at quarterback offer immense hope for a 2021 Cherokee resurgence.
“(Franklin) showed tonight and in the last few weeks what he’s capable of,” Ryan said. “We’re really proud of how he has progressed and we know he’s got a big future coming.”
The junior finished 16 of 21 for 190 yards and added 64 yards on 18 carries. Most of Franklin’s passes, both short and long, were on the money and his few incompletions were from receiver mix-ups or fine defensive efforts.
A team reaching round two of the playoffs after such a difficult season would be celebratory in many communities. Greenback has come to expect more, and it believes it will return to the standard it expects of itself in 2021.
