GREENBACK — A quick pre-game look at numbers and sizes indicated that Greenback might be outmanned in its season-opening game against Boyd Buchanan on Friday night on Cooper Field.
The Cherokees roster of 33 players was dwarfed by the slew of 62 making the trip from Chattanooga. Greenback has only three seniors and two juniors versus 10 eighth graders, while the Division II-AA Boyd Buchanan squad contains 31 upperclassmen.
Buccaneers running back Matt Stone was visibly larger than most every lineman on the young Cherokee squad, and the size difference extended across the front lines.
Initial impressions panned out as correct. An aggressive approach to scoring throughout the contest helped the Buccaneers plunder a 63-0 win over Greenback.
The Cherokees (0-1) started the game with six straight three-and-out possessions, followed by scores on every corresponding Buccaneer drive. The ‘Kees didn’t record a first down until just under three minutes remained in the first half.
A 42-0 halftime lead led to a running second half clock, but Boyd Buchanan (1-0) showed little desire to slow down or give extensive playing time to its bench.
“We were already playing our eighth-graders before they took out most of their starters,” first-year Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston said.”They are definitely a good team. I don’t think there’s another team on our schedule that is as big and athletic and just good at every position as they are.”
Boyd Buchanan started the third quarter with a 77-yard touchdown return from Donaldson Brohns, then scored again after a Greenback fumble on a 26-yard scamper from backup quarterback Malachi Powell to go ahead 56-0.
Greenback’s offense finally showed some life behind the hard running of Micah Franklin, but Boyd Buchanan re-entered starters and stopped the possession after one of several bad snaps put the Cherokees into another third-and-long.
After Greenback stalled again, a strong tackling effort by Eli Tyson created the lone Boyd Buchanan turnover, but again the Cherokees, who finished with just 20 total yards on 44 plays compared to 367 yards on 28 attempts, could not move.
The visiting coaching staff then showed the true heart of a rapacious Buccaneer on its final scoring drive, reinserting Ratchford in the final minutes of the blowout for a short rushing score that capped the scoring.
“I won’t say anything about that, but there’s a lot I would like to say,” Edmiston told The Daily Times when asked about substitution patterns.
Despite the lopsided loss, Edmiston was pleased that his players kept hustling and fighting and is confident better days are ahead when Greenback enters Region 2-A competition against similarly-sized schools.
“In a game like this, it’s easy to turn on a teammate and get frustrated, but we played together as a team,” Edmiston said. “The seniors were good leaders all through, and that’s a big positive. We’ll build on this, and learn from it, and get better because of it.”
Senior Micah Franklin was the workhorse for Greenback. Franklin finished with four completions in seven passing attempts and 19 rushes for just 22 yards. Caden Lawson rotated in at quarterback, finishing with one completion.
Braden Matoy led the Cherokees with four tackles and showed his potential as a short-yardage back with a late first-half turn taking direct snaps and plowing forward for the first Greenback first down.
“It was definitely a tough game for us, but we had some kids that played hard for all four quarters, and I’m proud of their effort,” Edmiston said. “We’ve got to get them in better shape and to execute better. We’ve got a lot to work on, but this is a great bunch of guys and I believe in them.”
Greenback travels to Oneida for another non-region game in Week 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.