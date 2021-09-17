GREENBACK — In one sense, the game’s first 48 minutes did not matter. Greenback and Oliver Springs were tied and going into overtime Friday, and it became a chess match at that point.
Greenback won the toss, and coach Ethan Edmiston elected to play defense. His team would have the advantage that way; they knew how much they needed to score with the ability to match Oliver Springs or beat it in walk-off fashion.
It turns out, it was simpler than that.
Oliver Springs fumbled the ball on the first play of overtime, and Greenback recovered. The Cherokees wrapped things up on the next snap, as Carson Workman rushed for a 10-yard touchdown, sealing the Cherokees’ 20-14 region win over Oliver Springs.
“I felt good about our defense getting a stop there,” Edmiston told The Daily Times. “We wanted to go defense first, not only to know what you had to do on offense, but also our defensive line was taking advantage of their offensive line there at the end. Getting that fumble there was huge. Completely switched momentum.”
Workman’s mindset was far less complicated than his coach’s.
“We had to score,” he said.
Edmiston immediately knew how he would handle overtime. Letting Oliver Springs take the ball first was a no-brainer, but he faced an interesting choice when the Bobcats fumbled.
Instead of kicking a 20-yard field goal on their first play — arguably an easier, but risker route — he fed Workman.
“Definitely not,” Edmiston said on the thought of kicking. “We were going to run it, and probably run it every time until we scored there, for sure.”
It worked out much smoother than Edmiston could have hoped, as Workman’s run brought the Cherokees (2-2, 2-0 Region 2-1A) back to the .500 mark for the season, now on a two-game winning streak after starting the season 0-2.
Greenback was forced to go to overtime because early-game mistakes cost it a plethora of scoring opportunities. The Cherokees committed 115 yards of penalties in the first three quarters.
The yellow flags took the steam out of their drives on several occasions — most notably a midfield drive that stalled into a fourth-and-42.
“You’ve got to clean up the penalties, Edmiston said. “The thing we preached at halftime was, ‘You’ve got to clean up the penalties and don’t turn the ball over, and we’re going to win.’ Well, we still had penalties and we turned the ball over twice. We were lucky to win this one.”
To go with the penalties, Greenback had a last-minute quarterback change. Regular starter Micah Franklin came down sick several days before the game, and backup Caden Lawson was forced into action.
“(Lawson) probably hadn’t gotten a practice rep at quarterback in like a month,” Workman said.
The sophomore completed eight of his 15 passes and threw an interception. But when it mattered, he led the Cherokees on a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, giving them insurance that proved key to Greenback surviving to overtime.
“Franklin got sick right before the game and we had to turn to our backup quarterback Caden Lawson,” Edmiston said. “He stepped up without running these plays in practice, some of them were new plays. He really stepped up. That first touchdown drive he did a great job. Really proud of him and how he stepped up with very little practice.”
Workman’s touchdown erased the four quarters of mishaps and poor play. Those are still mistakes Greenback will have to clean up before facing Loudon next week, but for now, Edmiston is just proud of the effort his team showed.
“I can’t be more proud of these guys. It was really ugly, but they found a way to win,” Edmiston said.
