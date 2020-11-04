GREENBACK — For the first eight weeks of the season, it looked like Greenback was on track to have a forgettable season.
After graduating 74.3% of their offensive production from last year’s state finalist team, the Cherokees experienced growing pains offensively during the first few weeks. It didn’t help that they had a constant stream of players entering and exiting quarantine because of COVID-19 contact tracing. They didn’t win their first on-field game until they visited Midway on Oct. 23, the first time they had all their players available.
“Because of all that, we didn’t have an (identity),” Greenback coach Greg Ryan told The Daily Times. “We didn’t know who was going to be our quarterback. We didn’t know what we were going to do offensively, what we were going to do defensively.”
A lot has changed during the past two weeks. After pummeling Midway and Oakdale by a combined score of 69-7, the Cherokees (4-6) believe they have the mettle to reach the Class 1A state title game for the fifth time in six seasons. Their postseason journey begins with a first-round visit to Unaka (3-5) on Friday. Greenback throttled the Rangers, 51-6, in the first round last season.
“Since I’ve been head coach here, we’ve had to play Unaka in the first round of the playoffs because they’ve been the No. 4 seed and we’ve been the No. 1 seed — until this year,” Ryan said. “They are the No. 2 seed so I’m sure they thought, ‘Well this is the first time, we are going to get away from Greenback,’ and then here we go again, we get to play them again.
“Notoriously all of Region 1-A — just to be straight up — is not great. We feel like all of Region 2-A has a chance to sweep, but who knows. You still got to play the game.”
Greenback’s offense shouldn’t have too many issues moving the ball on Friday, considering the Rangers have allowed 31.6 points per game this season.
Ryan is wary of Unaka’s offense, which is averaging 293 yards per game. When watching film of the Rangers, he was impressed with their sophomore quarterback Landon Ramsey, who has completed 56% of his passes for 1,271 yards and 14 touchdowns in seven games. Ramsey’s favorite target is Devin Ramsey, who has snagged 54 receptions for 882 yards and nine touchdown.
The Cherokees hope to rattle Landon Ramsey by disguising their coverages and blitz packages.
“Their weakest point is their offensive line, so we feel like we can get pressure on the quarterback,” Ryan said. “The coach does a really good job of sending (Devin Ramsey) in motion and doing different things where they put him in the backfield and have him run routes out of the backfield, or they play him in the slot or split him out wide.
“They do a really good job of getting him the ball and he’s without a doubt their go-to guy. We are going to have to know where he is at all times. But we feel good about the defensive game plan we’ve got.
Most importantly, The Cherokees are playing with confidence. They outgained both Midway and Oakdale by a combined 757-261.
They believe they can play even better on Friday.
“We feel like the season started over for us,” Ryan said. “Now that we are all together, if we can keep the coronavirus away from this football team — and everyone is fighting that right now — we feel like it’s a new season and we have a chance to go on a run.”
