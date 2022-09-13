The vibe around the Greenback football program is a little different this week.
Cherokees’ head coach Ethan Edmiston would like to approach every game the same way, but even he admits things are different when Oliver Springs is next on the schedule.
Greenback is back in the Region 2-1A ranks after losing 48-7 to Webb a week ago. The Cherokees (2-2, 1-0 Region 2-1A) not only have the opportunity to stay perfect in region, they get a chance to do it against one of their biggest rivals on the road.
“There’s definitely a vibe this week,” Edmiston told The Daily Times.
“It’s a region game but it’s also a rival, so it’s a big game for us. On film, they’re a good team, and I think they’ll definitely be a playoff team. They’re one of the better teams in the region and we’ve had a good week of practice, so hopefully the kids come out, play hard and execute on Friday.”
A victory over Oliver Springs was among Greenbacks’ biggest wins in Edmiston’s first season in 2021. The Cherokees outlasted the Wildcats in overtime at Cooper Field. It was a key victory in their playoff aspirations and that hasn’t changed a year later.
The Wildcats (0-4) are winless, having lost by 32 points or more in three of their four games. They share a common opponent with Greenback in Oneida, a team the Cherokees’ beat 13-10 in Week 2. Oliver Springs lost to the Indians by the same score last week.
With a pair of freshmen starting on the offensive line, among the biggest problems Edmiston sees Oliver Springs posing is its physicality on the defensive front.
“They’re pretty physical on the line of scrimmage,” Edmiston said. “That’ll be a challenge for us. We’re playing a couple of freshmen on the offensive line, so we’ll need them to keep improving. Our freshmen that have played have gotten better each week, so I’m expecting them to improve this week, but that will be a challenge. They’re big and physical up front.
“That’s the main area that we’re going to be watching, how our guys compete and battle on the line of scrimmage.”
