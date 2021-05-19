GREENBACK — Bryan Powers pulled his team to the side in between innings on Wednesday to emphasize the magnitude of the situation.
It wasn’t to put pressure on his Greenback softball team who had played from behind the entire game. Instead, it was meant to remind them how far they’ve come as a program this season.
The Lady Cherokees were unable to recover after falling behind 3-0 in the second inning against North Greene (23-9-1) in the Region 1-A championship game and a comeback bid came up short in a 8-5 loss, snapping a six-game win streak in the process.
But even with a loss, making the region championship game itself was another impressive feat for this Greenback team in a season of firsts.
After winning their first district tournament title last week, the Lady Kees clinched a berth in their first ever region tournament. A walk-off win over Unaka in the semifinals placed them in their first region final as well as clinched a spot in the Class A sectionals, where they will travel to Sale Creek on Friday.
“I told them in the outfield, and I told them in between the sixth and seventh inning, that right now every minute we are on this field we are writing history at Greenback,” Powers told The Daily Times. “It doesn’t make losing any better, especially when you feel like you left some stuff out there and you could have easily won that game, but we’re somewhere where no one has been, and we just have to relish in that and keep building and get some life for Friday.”
Struggles in the circle plagued Greenback (12-14) early.
North Greene took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after a Jennifer Jones pitch went high and into the backstop.
Still, Jones was able to limit the damage and stranded a runner to get out of the frame down a run.
The Lady Huskies came back in the second and extended their lead with a wild pitch and a RBI groundout to make it 3-0.
After North Greene scored again in the third to make the deficit 4-0, Heather Ryan gave Greenback a much needed shot in the arm with a RBI double to the center-field wall that scored Jones.
Mackenzie Jones followed that up with an RBI single into left that brought Ryan home to cut the Lady ’Kees’ deficit to two at 4-2.
But with every punch back from Greenback came a response from the Lady Huskies who went up 5-2 in the fifth and had a chance to add more. Jennifer Jones got out of the inning with a strikeout that stranded a pair of runners in scoring position.
After going down in order in the bottom of the fifth, the Lady ’Kees defense was right back on the field and North Greene tacked on some insurance with a three run frame highlighted by a Zoe Sanders two run single and an RBI single from Kessie Antonelli to push its lead to 8-2.
Greenback’s path to the regional championship was paved with dramatic wins and while the Lady ’Kees were able to score two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh, they couldn’t quite duplicate the magic from the previous two games.
“They’re tired,” Powers said. “The coaches are tired. Five nights a week now practicing and lining the fields, we’re all tired. We’ve just got to find that fifth gear and come back out here and practice tomorrow. We just need to get our legs underneath and see where we go for Friday.”
While the loss didn’t end Greenback’s season, it does put more emphasis on winning the next game to keep the Lady ’Kees’ season alive, especially for the seniors.
Mackenzie Jones was the only senior to play on Wednesday in what ended up being her final game on Greenback’s home turf as fellow seniors Hailee Stevens (illness) and Hannah Butler (prior engagement) both missed.
In the postgame huddle in right field, Mackenzie Jones gave a spirited talk to her team, then embraced coach Powers in the dugout afterward.
“(Jones) was our only senior here tonight,” Powers said. “This was her last home game and she is heartbroken. She has been in my program for six years now and I hate to see her in this way. I think so much of the kid. Hopefully we can take care of business Friday and make this a little bit better.”
