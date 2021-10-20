Confidence is high among the Greenback football team.
That’s what a region win will do.
The Cherokees (3-4, 3-1 Region 2-A) put themselves back in the win column last week in thrilling fashion, beating Harriman on the road, 38-36, in overtime, despite an abundance of mistakes that helped the Blue Devils overcome Greenback’s fourth-quarter lead.
A win is a win, however, and the Cherokees have turned their attention to adding another, this time against another region foe in Midway (5-2, 2-2 Region 2-A) at Cooper Field on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“I mean, they’re confident,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “They know we made a lot of mistakes in that game and still were able to win the game. It was an exciting game. We’ve been talking about it, starting on Monday. We had our film sessions, walk through and game prep. They know we could have done better and that we made some mistakes to force overtime, but the kids are working hard to fix those things this week.”
Coming off of a 38-point performance in which the Greenback offense accounted for 367 total yards, including 242 yards on the ground, the Green Wave defense will present a stiffer challenge.
Outside of its 41-34 loss to region-leading Coalfield on Oct. 1, there haven’t been a lot of teams that have had success in putting up points on Midway’s defense, but according to Edmiston, the Cherokees are looking forward to the challenge.
“(Midway) is solid on defense,” Edmiston said. “They’re big up front. They are probably, besides Coalfield, the toughest defense in the region. They’re big, athletic in the secondary. I think they’ve got over 10 seniors on the team, so it’s definitely a good team in our region that we’re facing this week. We keep working hard this week and I think our kids will be ready for the challenge.”
The Green Wave know how to put up points, too.
Greenback’s defensive effort against Harriman yielded three crucial interceptions, but the Blue Devils found success to stay in the game and eventually send it to overtime thanks to an 87-yard touchdown pass with less than three minutes left in regulation.
Harriman quarterback Nick Pelfrey passed for 200 yards and four touchdowns on the Cherokees defense and they will again be in for another test facing Midway.
“Midway, they’re very balanced on offense,” Edmiston said. They throw it a lot and we need to be better in the secondary. Our defensive line needs to get after the quarterback. I felt like in the Harriman game we were able to get into the backfield every play, but we lost contain and let the quarterback get out of the pocket, so just being able to stay in coverage and keep (Midway’s quarterback) from running for first down."
