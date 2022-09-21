Greenback heads to Loudon at 7:30 p.m. Friday night for its final non-district game of the season, and after back-to-back losses, the goal has simply been to reset.
“We’ve kind of refocused,” Greenback coach Ethan Edminston said. “This second half of the season is really big for us. We’ve got Loudon and region games every week after that. We just have to improve. We have to fix those things like the turnovers. We can’t afford to have those the second half of the season. We just have to execute better and protect the ball and keep improving each week.”
While Greenback’s Week 4 loss to a strong Webb team was no surprise, the Cherokees had plenty of opportunities in last week’s 21-0 loss against Oliver Springs.
Turnovers plagued Greenback (2-3) in its first district loss of the season, coughing the ball up four times in the first half.
“Last week it was turnovers,” Edminston said. “We had four turnovers in the first half that really changed the momentum of the game with Oliver Springs controlling the clock and sticking to their ground game. That limited our possessions in the second half. We just have to protect the ball. We can’t put the ball on the ground or throw interceptions. That’s what really hurt us the most last week.”
While the Bobcats slowed the game down offensively a week ago, Greenback will face a versatile Loudon offense.
The Redskins (3-2) feature a balanced attack but haven’t overpowered opponents to this point in the season.
Loudon is averaging just 18.6 points per game this season with its highest point total coming in a 35-28 loss at Gatlinburg-Pittman.
“They spread the ball out,” Edminston said. “They’re going to go from five wide into a running package so they do a lot of multiple things. They try to be balanced with the pass and the run so you have to guard the whole field against their offense. They have a couple playmakers that are capable of big plays. They have a good physical running back so they’re a good balanced offense.”
Loudon’s defense has been boom-or-bust through the first half of the season. The Redskins have allowed more than 30 points twice while holding their other three opponents to just 17 points per game.
While the results have been mixed, Edminston praised Loudon’s defensive discipline and ability to limit big plays.
“The defense is well coached. They don’t give up a whole lot. There guys are in position. They run to the ball well. It’s a good team. It’ll be a good challenge for us.”
Loudon has won four straight games in the rivalry dating back to 2019.
The Redskins have handled Greenback easily the last two seasons, outscoring the Cherokees, 75-12, in the two games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.